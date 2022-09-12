Read full article on original website
Has Splatoon Become Nintendo’s Best Multiplayer Franchise?
Splatoon 3 had a massive launch in Japan, selling 3.45 million units over the first three days. While we don't have worldwide numbers, it's got quite a gap to fill before hitting Mario Kart 8's 50+ million lifetime sales. But Splatoon's popularity is in no small part due to its quality -- IGN gave it an 8. Quite a few of us on staff have picked it up and have been inking the competition daily.
Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis - Official September 2022 Game Updates Trailer
Take a look at what's new on Nintendo Switch Online this month. The classic Sega Genesis games for Nintendo Switch Online in September 2022 are: Alisia Dragoon, Beyond Oasis, and Earthworm Jim. These games are now playable with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.
ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event
Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
Ashfall Let's Play - Character Creator, Tutorial Missions, and Mid-Game Missions
IGN's Alan Wheeler is exploring the opening moments of Ashfall, from its character creator to the first mission along with a plunge into Iron Cage Caverns for some higher level play. Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue...
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Exclusive Character Customization First Look | TGS 2022
Check out this exclusive first look at the deep character customization system in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From adjusting body type and voice to choosing outfits and accessories, here's a good look at what's on offer in the upcoming proton pack-wielding, asymmetrical multiplayer game's character creator.
Genshin Impact 3.1 Version Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
The War for Mandalore Will Change the Star Wars Galaxy Forever | The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 has a lot to promise! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer debuted, showing the fight will be coming to the Mandalorian homeworld, with major consequences to the Star Wars galaxy!. The Mandalorian Season 3 official trailer drops several hints for the Disney+ series. Grogu is back after...
The Best Video Game Remakes of All Time
Movies and TV shows get remade all the time, but there’s something extra special about a video game remake. Being able to revisit a beloved video game of yesteryear with modern revamped graphics and mechanics is always exciting, especially because it often introduces classic series to brand new audiences.
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6: All Supers So Far (Ken, Kimberly, Guile, & Juri) As Capcom unveils more Street Fighter VI characters as part of the Tokyo Game Show, IGN has put together a compilation of all the Supers we’ve seen so far, including newly announced characters like Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. As an added bonus, many of these Supers include their Critical Art forms, which include some additional flair for a low-health nail-biting finish.
Samsung S95B QD OLED Review
It’s hard to put into words just how good QD OLED – Samsung’s new and improved OLED technology – is compared to other 4K TV options. I love the LG C2 and I’ve had great experiences with mini LED technologies, but there is nothing out there right now that delivers the mix of brightness, color depth, color accuracy, and pixel response time like a QD OLED.
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
Sony Pleased With Xbox-Activision Buyout Investigation: 'Major Negative Implications for Gamers'
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has recommended beginning a second-phase investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as it believes it could stifle competition in the video game industry in the region. Sony has responded that it welcomes the announcement of further investigation. "By giving Microsoft control...
Hollow Knight: Silksong Confirmed for PS4 and PS5
We could still be a ways off from finding out when Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally be in our hands, but the upcoming sequel nevertheless continues to expand its platform presence. In addition to releasing on Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PC, it will now also be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Lorcana Interview: How the New Disney TCG Prioritizes Players Over Collectors
The trading card game (TCG) scene is about to get a familiar face, or maybe a lot of familiar faces given how popular Disney’s movies are. At D23, board game company Ravensburger and Disney officially unveiled Lorcana, a new Disney trading card game featuring many of the company’s iconic characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from Frozen.
