Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10090, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in...
Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence
Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage." That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.
Former Head Of Wyoming Comm. Center Accused Of Stealing $2 Mil.
The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs has been arrested for allegedly embezzling over $2 million dollars from the center's daycare facility. That's according to a Tuesday news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, a months-long investigation found...
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: Rock Springs High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
It’s Homecoming Week at Rock Springs High School and activities are well underway. The school and community celebrated the annual Homecoming parade this afternoon with teams, clubs, floats and a wide variety of performances from band to cheer to dance taking place along James Drive and down Broadway Street.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Neil Christensen (December 1973 – September 6, 2022)
Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Neil was born in Omaha, Nebraska,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
sweetwaternow.com
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau (July 3, 1938 – September 9, 2022)
Siu Tung “ABC” Lau, 84 passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1975 and former resident of China. He was born July 3, 1938 in Taishan, China; the son of Way Jui...
sweetwaternow.com
Do You Even Fall? 🍁
Colder days are on the way. Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the second annual Fall Into Fall Festival!. Come out and listen to some of your favorite local artists!. 11:00 to 12:30 – The EIO Band. 12:30 – 2:30 – WY5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Doris Lee Price (June 15, 1943 – August 13, 2022)
Doris Lee Price, 79, passed away Friday, August 13, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 48 years and former resident of Illinois. She was born June 15, 1943 in Elco, Illinois; the daughter of Harrold A. Bufford and Marilyn Watkins.
cowboystatedaily.com
Sweetwater School Board Defends Teachers Hiding Students’ Transgender Status From Parents
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming school board on Monday defended its teachers’ ability to hide students’ transgender identities a secret from parents, if the school believes student safety is in question. The school board’s attorney also told the public that it is...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Students Seek Donations for BackPack Food Program
ROCK SPRINGS — With schools already being in session for a month now, The Giving Back Program is in desperate need of donations to get the program going this year. This year Rock Springs High School seniors and Health Academy students Brenalee Franklin and Easton Kopp are leading The Giving Back Program, also referred to as the backpack program, and are excited to see the program in action. Kopp is the president of the group, while Franklin is the vice president and they act as facilitators for the rest of the volunteers. Each year, the program is passed down to new incoming seniors.
sweetwaternow.com
Will Western Provide Housing for Part-Time students?
ROCK SPRINGS — Under Western Wyoming Community College’s current policy, campus residence hall housing is designated for full-time students only. During a recent board meeting with Western’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from Dr. Dustin Conover, Western Dean of Students about allowing part-time students housing. Conover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Initiates Several Programs to Support Mental Health
GREEN RIVER — Earlier this year, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 dedicated a portion of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds towards supporting staff, students, and families on emotional and mental needs. During the SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, Assistant...
Comments / 0