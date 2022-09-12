Read full article on original website
Related
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
wjhl.com
Jonesborough set to host Pumpkin Fest
(WJHL) Cameo Waters tells us about Jonesborough’s first ever Pumpkin Fest coming up Saturday, September 24th. For more information and to register for a prize pack giveaway please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
wjhl.com
Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market
(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
wjhl.com
Greene Creations offers family fun & crafts
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re looking for a fun activity in downtown Greeneville, Greene Creations could be your next stop. Sydney Sensabaugh spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about the business’s offerings. Visitors can paint their own pottery or partake in workshops and classes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
New to Town: Toadally Pets
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport. The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need. “We […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greene Co. residents rally against proposed removal of beloved swimming hole
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents neighboring the Horse Creek Recreation Area gathered inside the park Wednesday to sign a petition to prevent the removal of a popular swimming hole. The U.S. Forest Service operates the park and in a proposed improvement plan, a dam that created the swimming hole would be removed from the […]
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider by ETSU Health: Dr. Trevy Ramos
This week, we introduce you to Dr. Trevy Ramos, a Surgeon with ETSU Health that specializes in HPB Surgery. For more information call 423-439-7201 or go to the ETSU Health website.
thetrek.co
AT Days 136-139: Erwin, TN to Hot Springs, NC
Fresh off of a zero day in Erwin, Tennessee I’d put in four solid hiking days to reach my next resupply point in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Here are the daily details:. Day 136 – Nolichucky River to Bald Mountain Shelter (17 miles) Day 137 – Bald Mountain...
Rare deer dies at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cotton, an 11-year-old deer with a rare genetic trait, died at Bays Mountain Park overnight on Sunday. Bays Mountain leaders said in a news release that Cotton lived a full life at the park after arriving as an 8-month-old deer in 2012. She had been confiscated from a family that illegally […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
wjhl.com
Preventing falls and frailty with HMG
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Falls are a serious medical concern for the elderly and are a leading cause of injuries among older patients. Dr. Ronna New, a geriatrician with Holston Medical Group, spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about how to prevent falls and frailty, keeping patients safe and healthy.
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. CVS told News Channel 11 that all prescriptions will be transferred […]
supertalk929.com
Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend
It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
wjhl.com
ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
Comments / 0