Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for domestic violence, sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill someone in a road rage incident, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and N. Powers Boulevard. Officials say the suspect was involved in a road rage attempted homicide. According The post Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges in connection with several storage unit burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo Police are reporting they tried to make contact with a Safe Streets fugitive, 40-year-old Raymond Smith, on Monday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue. The area is between Berkley Avenue and Stone Avenue a few blocks north of W. Northern Avenue. Police say Smith tried to run away, but was quickly caught.
On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the second burglary at Graham's Grill in a week: the first, scores of bottles of liquor were stolen; the second, the establishment's ATM was lugged out the already-boarded up front door. The crimes occurred on September 4 and September 8 at the Graham's Grill location off Jerry Murphy Road. The post On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coroner
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 15, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after four cars crashed on Crowfoot Valley Road north of Macanta Boulevard at about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs road rage incident
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges of road rage attempted homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police said, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, CSPD detectives, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant on Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. The search was in […]
2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought
UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guardrail, throwing two men and partially throwing a third.
Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol
CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive was taken into custody
Friday 9/9/22 8:26 p.m. In the late evening of Sept. 9, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies have taken Jordan into custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement searching for wanted fugitive Friday 9/9/22 11:46 a.m. FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement continues to search for a wanted fugitive who ran from deputies late Thursday afternoon. Deputies with the […]
Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
Man found asleep in stolen car crashes into business, patrol car before fleeing
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man found sleeping inside a car in a business parking lot evaded officers by hitting a concrete barrier and an officer’s patrol car on Saturday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), employees of a business in the 2400 block of Platte Avenue found a car running in their parking […]
Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being displaced by a massive apartment fire in Colorado Springs last week, many victims are saying their uninhabitable units have since been burglarized. They also say other items that would've been salvageable have been further destroyed by the elements and demolition. Told they had just 30 minutes this weekend The post Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed appeared first on KRDO.
Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11. According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the […]
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners extend local disaster declaration after cyberattack
With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyberattack Aug. 17 shut...
