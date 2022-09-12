Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for domestic violence, sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO