IGN

Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
GAMBLING
IGN

Lorcana Interview: How the New Disney TCG Prioritizes Players Over Collectors

The trading card game (TCG) scene is about to get a familiar face, or maybe a lot of familiar faces given how popular Disney’s movies are. At D23, board game company Ravensburger and Disney officially unveiled Lorcana, a new Disney trading card game featuring many of the company’s iconic characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from Frozen.
HOBBIES
IGN

Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
#Travel Themparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Disney Movies#Video Game#Travel Destinations#Disney Dreamlight Valley##Disneydlv#Woody And Buzz Lightyear
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer

The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ID@Xbox Fall Showcase: Everything Shown at the Event

Microsoft's ID@Xbox Fall Showcase has now concluded, following appearances from a ton of Xbox games including Valheim, Moonscars, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more. IGN has you covered right here with everything shown during the event, which included trailers, new Game Pass additions, and interviews with developers. Eville Arrives on Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Return to Monkey Island - Extended Gameplay Sneak Peek

Get an exclusive look at over four minutes of gameplay from Return to Monkey Island, the eagerly anticipated return to Monkey Island for not just fans, but for original series creator Ron Gilbert. The point-and-click comedy adventure game will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on Monday, September 19.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Secret Door

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!

On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
HOBBIES
IGN

Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide

If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Video Game Remakes of All Time

Movies and TV shows get remade all the time, but there’s something extra special about a video game remake. Being able to revisit a beloved video game of yesteryear with modern revamped graphics and mechanics is always exciting, especially because it often introduces classic series to brand new audiences.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Genshin Impact 3.1 Version Guide

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch is set to introduce three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the archon quest. Maybe even a return of a familiar face!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour

David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Norse Mythology in God of War: Ragnarok's Latest Trailer

Sony dropped a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarök at their State of Play on Tuesday (coincidentally also known as Tyr’s day), and with it came a lot of new imagery and details about how the story of the sequel will depict the Norse version of the end of the universe. Things go down in a very specific way in Norse Mythology, and it seems Sony Santa Monica will be sticking somewhat closely to the source material, as we see multiple shots in the trailer of gods, monsters, and events that tie directly to Ragnarök. There are a ton of little mythological Easter eggs in the trailer, and we’ve gone through and made note of a few specific details that you might have missed. (We’ve also added a little context along the way!)
MOVIES
IGN

Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
TV SERIES
IGN

Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month

Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6: All Supers So Far (Ken, Kimberly, Guile, & Juri) As Capcom unveils more Street Fighter VI characters as part of the Tokyo Game Show, IGN has put together a compilation of all the Supers we’ve seen so far, including newly announced characters like Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. As an added bonus, many of these Supers include their Critical Art forms, which include some additional flair for a low-health nail-biting finish.
VIDEO GAMES

