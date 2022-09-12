ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor

ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor. The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
themacweekly.com

Saint Paul nurses go on strike

On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

New Opus College of Business Dean Looks to the Future

Since transitioning from associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship to dean of Opus College of Business on July 1, Dr. Laura Dunham was busy preparing for the academic year. The Newsroom recently connected with Dunham on her time at the Schulze School, her new focus at Opus College...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
stthomas.edu

New Chair Named After Engineering Professor

A chair professorship named after University of St. Thomas Engineering Professor Dr. Manjeet Rege has been established by a university in Hyderabad, India, to honor his outstanding academic contributions in the field of software. The Manjeet Rege Professor of Data Science and AI is the highest academic honor from Woxsen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’

(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Catholic Universities#Private University#Seattle University#Linus College#Drake University#University Of Alabama#University Of Kentucky
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
MinnPost

How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations

This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy