Read full article on original website
Related
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor
ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor. The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students. “This...
themacweekly.com
Saint Paul nurses go on strike
On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
stthomas.edu
New Opus College of Business Dean Looks to the Future
Since transitioning from associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship to dean of Opus College of Business on July 1, Dr. Laura Dunham was busy preparing for the academic year. The Newsroom recently connected with Dunham on her time at the Schulze School, her new focus at Opus College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stthomas.edu
New Chair Named After Engineering Professor
A chair professorship named after University of St. Thomas Engineering Professor Dr. Manjeet Rege has been established by a university in Hyderabad, India, to honor his outstanding academic contributions in the field of software. The Manjeet Rege Professor of Data Science and AI is the highest academic honor from Woxsen...
stthomas.edu
Father David Smith, Founder of the Department of Justice and Peace Studies, Dies at Age 85
Father David W. Smith, longtime faculty member and staff member in Campus Ministry at the University of St. Thomas, died suddenly Sept. 13. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will preside at the Mass of Christian Burial, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Chapel of St Thomas Aquinas.
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
This Is How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic and recent inflation doesn't help. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
New group starts longshot effort to reinstating Minnesota abortion restrictions
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Conservatives have a new strategy for reinstating Minnesota's struck-down abortion restrictions. But first, they'll need a judge to let them join the case. A group called Mothers Offering Maternal Support has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit over the abortion rules, one...
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
fox9.com
MDH approves plan for mental health hospital in St. Paul, despite concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has given the OK to a plan to turn the former Bethesda Hospital site in St. Paul into a mental health hospital, despite having "significant concerns" about the facility as it's proposed. In a news release on Monday,...
Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations
EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger
For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
Comments / 1