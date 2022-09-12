ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Fernando Valley shaken by 2.6 magnitude quake

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 struck in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The temblor struck at 7:35 a.m. less than half a mile from Canoga Park and 2.4 miles north northeast of Woodland Hills, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

The quake had a recorded depth of 2.4 miles.

It was felt as far away as Simi Valley, Santa Monica and San Fernando, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

