Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
WAPT
'It was best for me to move out of the way,' former Jackson public works leader says
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlin King said it was time for him to leave the Jackson Public Works Department as new leadership prepares to take over. King was the director of the department until he was reassigned less than two weeks ago to the deputy director position. On Wednesday, King resigned.
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
Essence
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba: "It's Not A Matter Of If These Systems Will Fail Again, It's A Matter Of When"
Jackson, Mississippi's boil water notice was lifted Thursday, but the city's water problems run deeper than that, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba tells ESSENCE. After nearly seven weeks of urgent water treatment issues in Jackson, Mississippi, the city’s boil water notice was lifted on Thursday. An online statement from the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -While the boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted, some residents are still depending on bottled water. To help those still in need, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi has taken it upon himself to lend a hand. “So all 240 cases of this...
Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
myarklamiss.com
Jackson boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Jackson leaders announced the boil water notice for all customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The city was initially placed under a boil water notice on July 29. “Since the state of Mississippi stepped...
WAPT
Jackson public works deputy director resigns as city transitions to 11th director in 12 years
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlon King, the deputy director and former director of the Jackson Public Works Department, has resigned. King submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. King was reassigned last month by the mayor from director to deputy director. The reassignment was announced a day after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant led to a loss of water to Jackson residents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
WLBT
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said. “We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference. But a state health department official, Jim Craig, said concerns...
WLBT
MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
WLBT
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson III...
WLBT
Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
Mississippi Insight for Sept. 11, 2022: Horhn and Johnson
City, state and federal authorities talk financing options for ending Jackson's chronic water problems. And two local newsmakers offer their perspectives on the emergency: Sen. John Horhn from Jackson and former mayor Harvey Johnson.
SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
Comments / 0