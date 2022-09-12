ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them well,...
JACKSON, MS
BET

'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents

The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Families meet with lawyer on Jackson lead lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit was filed against the City of Jackson and former state leaders nearly a year ago, accusing them of knowing about lead in the water. On Wednesday, September 14, attorneys representing nearly 2,000 children who are part of the lawsuit made a visit to the capital city to meet with […]
JACKSON, MS
myarklamiss.com

Jackson boil water notice lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Jackson leaders announced the boil water notice for all customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The city was initially placed under a boil water notice on July 29. “Since the state of Mississippi stepped...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson public works deputy director resigns as city transitions to 11th director in 12 years

JACKSON, Miss. — Marlon King, the deputy director and former director of the Jackson Public Works Department, has resigned. King submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. King was reassigned last month by the mayor from director to deputy director. The reassignment was announced a day after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant led to a loss of water to Jackson residents.
JACKSON, MS
Delbert Hosemann
Deion Sanders
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
WLBT

Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves requested a Small Business Administrative Declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday. According to a press release, the declaration request is for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County, which covers businesses only. Several businesses in Hinds County, including...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
JACKSON, MS

