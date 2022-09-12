ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH

At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DEPUTY REMEMBERED 31-YEARS AFTER HE WAS KILLED BY A ROBBERY SUSPECT

On September 14, 1991, Deputy Sanford was shot and killed as he tried to stop a robbery while he was off duty. The Harris County Commissioners Court signed into order a resolution proclaiming Sep. 14 as Deputy Sanford Day in Harris County. Gone but never forgotten. Corporal Jeffery Sanford was...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tire Iron#Houston Police Department#Mexican Food#Police#Violent Crime#Liberty Co#Doneraki Mexican#Asst
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood Park

On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy