Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler
Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ARREST MADE IN 3-YEAR-OLD DEATH
At approximately 2:30 pm Wednesday evening, 27-year-old Lisa Marie Davis, mother of deceased 3-year-old Jace Davis, and 21-year-old Elmer Powell were arrested by Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant out of Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn’s office charging both with False Report to a Police Officer.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DEPUTY REMEMBERED 31-YEARS AFTER HE WAS KILLED BY A ROBBERY SUSPECT
On September 14, 1991, Deputy Sanford was shot and killed as he tried to stop a robbery while he was off duty. The Harris County Commissioners Court signed into order a resolution proclaiming Sep. 14 as Deputy Sanford Day in Harris County. Gone but never forgotten. Corporal Jeffery Sanford was...
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during fight inside her home in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman says she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a fight inside her home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The fatal shooting was reported Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy gets sick after taking drugs he mistook for candy: Sources
An internal review is underway after a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy got sick Wednesday morning at a substation. Sources told ABC13 the deputy took drugs, which had been recovered at a crime scene, because he thought they were candy. It happened at the Cypresswood substation in northwest Harris...
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
‘No opportunity to make bail’: Suspects accused in murder of Pct. 3 deputy waive rights to future bond hearings
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects accused in the murder of Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday, where they waived their rights to future bond hearings, and are expected to remain in jail until the case is resolved. This could be considered important...
Click2Houston.com
Husband, father of 2 sues Jack in the Box, claiming employee shot at him during dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is suing a fast food chain after they say a worker pulled out a gun and shot at them. The family said they were at a Jack In The Box drive-thru window back in March 2021 when they got into an argument with the employee about curly fries.
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
Orange Leader
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood Park
On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
cw39.com
Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
