High School Notebook: Spartan volleyball impresses at Lakeview Invite

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

In a loaded field, Lakeview impressed by reaching the finals of the Lakeview Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

The Spartans were cruising all day before losing to No. 3-ranked Forest Hills Northern in the Gold Division championship, 30-28, 25-14.

Lakeview reached the final by beating Portage Northern in the quarterfinals, 25-20, 25-18, and knocking off perennial power Notre Dame Prep, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12. The Spartans are now 21-3 on the season.

"We had a good day. We defeated Notre Dame Prep for the first time in program history," Lakeview coach Heather Sawyer said. "And we made it to the finals to play a very good Forest Hills Northern team. We were very good in the first set, losing 30-28. We were not able to sustain our game plan in the second set."

Anya Rankin had a big tournament with 40 kills and 34 digs and Livi Overbeek added 38 kills. Aisling Rankin ran the offense with 126 assists and 35 digs.

In other area volleyball action, state-ranked Athens won the Union City Classic and defeated Loy Norrix in the championship round, 25-15, 25-13. Piper Porter had 33 kills and 25 digs for Athens with Kami Parlin and Jocelyn Hall each adding 29 kills.

Cross Country

Lakeview's Aiden Moore is closing in on the school record in cross country as he took first at the Lakeview Invitational on Saturday in a time of 15:55.6. Former teammate Parker LaGro holds the school record, set last year, of 15:52. Behind Moore's first-place finish, Lakeview took fifth at its home meet. Harper Creek's Dominic Lowrie also had a top-five finish at 16:29.

St. Philip's Luke Sprague finished seventh in the Division 2 race in 17:39, with the Tigers' Max Shugars placing 10th.

Tennis

Lakeview had a big weekend in tennis by winning the nine-team Mason Invitational. The Spartans, who entered the week ranked No. 10 in Division II, won five flights at Mason. Lorenzo Pierini took first at No. 1 singles and Colin Yarger was the champion at No. 3. In doubles, the No. 2 team of Luke Dzwik and Eric Ryan, the No. 3 team of Kalvin Frank and Jay Hamric and the No. 4 duo of Jason Deal and Tyler Duval also won their flights.

Harper Creek also won a tournament on the weekend, taking first in the Paw Paw Rally For Cancer. The Beavers won three flights as Spencer Wilcox took first at No. 1 singles, Brady Vette was the champion at No. 2 singles and the team of Ethan Kline and Evan Munoz won at No. 4 doubles.

C ontact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: High School Notebook: Spartan volleyball impresses at Lakeview Invite

#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Cancer#Highschoolsports#Lakeview Invite#Gold Division#Notre Dame
The Battle Creek Enquirer

