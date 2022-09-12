ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackford County, IN

Blackford woman pleads guilty in crash that killed child, great-grandfather

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBNkK_0hs1jjWo00

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County woman has pleaded guilty to causing a June crash that saw her car strike a Montpelier home, killing a 5-year-old boy and his great-grandfather.

Brandi S. Bare, 46, was scheduled to stand trial this week in Blackford Superior Court.

On Friday afternoon, however, Bare pleaded guilty to the six felony counts pending against her: two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count, resisting law enforcement, and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender.

There is not a plea agreement placing limitations on the sentence Bare could receive. Judge Nick Barry set sentencing for Nov. 4.

Prosecutors said Bare was intoxicated on the evening of June 2, when her car crashed into a home at 165 W. Blaine Street in Montpelier. The home's owner, 73-year-old Jerry A. "Jake" Michael, and his great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed.

Also injured were Jenson's sister, then a few weeks shy of her second birthday, and their father.

The two most serious charges Bare pleaded guilty to — the counts of causing death when driving while intoxicated — are Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year prison terms.

In the wake of her arrest, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition asking that Bare be held without bond.

At the request of prosecutors, her bond was increased from $5,000 to $50,000.

An affidavit indicated Bare had twice been convicted of driving while intoxicated — in Howard County in 2015 and in Wells County in 2015.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
City
Montpelier, IN
Montpelier, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford City, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Gannett#Blackford Superior Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy