Lexington, OH

Murder mystery unfolding in Marlington forensic class

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 4 days ago
(Editor's note: This is roleplay, not a real crime.)

LEXINGTON TWP. − Nine seniors must solve a murder mystery that started with their teacher's arrest Friday at Marlington High School.

Relax. It's all part of a new honors forensics course.

"This is awesome," said assistant principal Gregory Travis. "I think the kids are really going to enjoy the hands-on, interactive pieces with it."

The investigation opened about 1 p.m. Friday, when teacher Lynn Lewandowski was "arrested" and led away in handcuffs, under suspicion she "killed" another teacher.

"I'm innocent," she yelled, begging her students to find the real killer and prove she didn't do it.

Travis then led students to the crime scene − a nearby classroom. There, the seniors found a body, blood and a possible murder weapon.

The body was an actual person.

The students hadn't received any instructions before they entered the crime scene, which was part of the plan. Some made mistakes, such as putting their hands on evidence.

"I wanted them to make mistakes today," Lewandowski said later.

She said students will spend several weeks learning how to properly handle evidence, such as DNA and other forensic materials, while trying to solve the case.

"We're going to learn how to dust for prints and take blood samples," Lewandowski said.

First week of school

The mystery launched a new course and capped the first week of classes at Marlington High.

Lewandowski, who taught chemistry for 22 years, spent weeks planning the murder case. She enlisted the assistance of school administrators and other teachers.

Her motive was simple. "I wanted something to grab their attention," she said.

Resource officer Michael Collins, a deputy with the Stark County Sheriff's Office, made the arrest. Bethany Fetrow, a math teacher, played the victim.

"I'm trying to make it fun and appealing, where students want to learn and become interested in science," Lewandowski said.

She added that the skills students learn would be a benefit to Stark County even today.

"After speaking with the county coroner, he informed me there is a major shortage of people who serve in this way and solve crimes this way," Lewandowski said.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. Follow on Twitter @bduerREP.

#Forensic Science#Murder Mystery#Real Crime#Violent Crime#Marlington High School#Lewando
