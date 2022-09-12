ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Dover-Steubenville football tickets on sale

 4 days ago
Dover football fans wishing to avoid the lines at the ticket gates at Harding Stadium in Steubenville on Friday can purchase tickets starting Monday. Tickets will be sold for $7 cash only in the Dover High School athletic office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets purchased at the gate at Harding Stadium on Friday will be $8.

Parking at Harding Middle School will be $5 while parking in the Kroger parking lot below the stadium will be $2. Fans traveling to Steubenville should leave early to account for construction delays in the Urichsville/Tappan Lake area on state Route 250. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

