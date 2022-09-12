Saudi Football President Wants Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Saudi League

The Saudi Football Federation President, Yasser Almisehal has said he wants to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in their league one day.

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

However, no suitable offer arrived for Ronaldo and so the superstar remained at United.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spent the entire summer looking for a club that would sign his client.

There had been talk of offers arriving for Ronaldo from the middle east, however the striker was not open to a move.

Other clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and even Napoli had been heavily linked to a move.

Ronaldo is still at United as stated, however his performances on the pitch have yet to fully come to fruition.

In a way, it looks like Ronaldo is struggling to really make the impact he desires on the team when coming off the bench.

Of course, Ronaldo is now 37 and playing at his peak ability is one that is out of the question at times in such a top division like the Premier League.

In the short term, could a move to somewhere like the Saudi League be one for Ronaldo to consider?

Yasser Almisehal, the president of the Saudi Football Federation, would like to see Ronaldo play there, he said;

“It's not possible today because our transfer window is now closed, but we would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi league.”

