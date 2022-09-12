Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Poll shows Hispanics continue to distance themselves from Biden's Democrats
Thursday is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the country's Hispanic community. Politically, Hispanics have received widespread attention recently for defecting from the Democratic Party. Heading into the midterm elections, they are expected to play a pivotal role in determining control of Congress. Less than two months away from the election, here are where Hispanics stand on many of the issues.
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration thinks you are stupid
The Biden administration has no answers to the challenges the country is facing, so administration officials have resorted to treating voters like they are stupid. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that “we’re celebrating” the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate bill that Democrats have pretended will ease inflation. Meanwhile, inflation for the 12 months ending in August sits at 8.3%, virtually the same as the July figure of 8.5%. Food prices are up 11% over the last 12 months. Biden’s “celebration” of beating inflation took place while the stock market hit a two-year low after the worse-than-expected inflation report.
Washington Examiner
Senators should stop playing games with religious liberty and marriage
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how an amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act proposed by a group of Republicans fails to protect religious freedom.]. Fig leaf, smoke and mirrors, lip service, bait and switch. It’s hard to pick exactly the right way to describe...
Washington Examiner
Public rejects Biden’s divisive MAGA speech
The vast majority of voters believe President Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech was a divisive, partisan, and inappropriate mistake, according to the latest Harvard/Harris poll. Instead of representing an honest effort to protect democracy, 60% of voters said Biden only delivered the speech to distract from his disastrous records on record-high inflation and complete border chaos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
The Democrats’ filibuster scheme
THE DEMOCRATS’ FILIBUSTER SCHEME. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in a pre-taped interview on NBC's Meet the Press last weekend. As is often the case with her interviews, Harris said a few awkward, ill-informed, or downright odd things. For example, she claimed that the U.S.-Mexico border is "secure." When asked if she was confident of that, Harris answered, "We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration." It's hard to figure out what that meant.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Washington Examiner
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Washington Examiner
Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump's 'safe third country' deals
At the start of Joe Biden's presidency, some of us here warned the White House not to scrap the numerous Trump administration deals that, unlike the former president's ephemeral dreams of the wall, actually succeeded in reducing encounters across the southern border by 88%. Key among these were Donald Trump's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Who is Karoline Leavitt, the Gen Z Republican nominee from New Hampshire?
Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, would be among the youngest people ever elected to Congress if she is victorious in her race against Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. Leavitt, 25, is the second Generation Z candidate to win a primary this season, along...
Washington Examiner
Department of Defense equity chief has made several anti-white social media posts
The Department of Defense's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer wrote several posts on social media that targeted white people prior to getting her job. Kelisa Wing, the diversity, equity, and inclusion chief of the department's Education Activity, which manages educational programs for pre-K through 12th grade in the United States and across the globe, has described herself as a "woke administrator" on social media, according to Fox News. In several posts she wrote on social media in 2020, she said she was "exhausted with these white folx."
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden's 'beyond tone-deaf' inflation party
JOE BIDEN'S 'BEYOND TONE-DEAF' INFLATION PARTY. Tuesday was a really bad day for the economy. Amid hopes that inflation might be abating, the Commerce Department reported that prices remain persistently high, and what is known as the "core inflation" rate actually rose in August. This is from the Wall Street...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Title IX rule change would redefine pregnancy to include abortion
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is using its Title IX guidance to push a radical abortion agenda.]. The Department of Education’s 90-day comment period ended Monday for proposed rule changes for Title IX . What is the Biden administration trying to accomplish? Nothing less than the redefinition of sex — and of pregnancy itself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
Washington Examiner
White House signals it is OK with marriage bill delay
The White House delegated legislative strategy regarding a bill enshrining same-sex and interracial marriage into law to Congress after lawmakers announced it will not be considered until after the midterm elections. While the delay means Democrats can campaign on the issue and "extreme" conservatism before November's midterm cycle, press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Wheels turning: DeSantis bus stunt lays bare border crisis, Hispanic Republicans say
The transportation of immigrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be a "cute" stunt, but it helped shine a light on the United States's need for immigration reform along the border, Hispanic Republicans say. DeSantis sent roughly 50 immigrants, including children, to Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts on Wednesday, mirroring...
Washington Examiner
Next stop: Buses transport Martha's Vineyard immigrants away from exclusive liberal enclave
Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) announced that he plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to care for approximately 50 immigrants at Martha's Vineyard. The immigrants will be taken to the Joint Base Cape Cod military base, where they will be given new shelter and humanitarian...
Washington Examiner
Biden to stay mum on political violence at United We Stand Summit
President Joe Biden's White House summit on countering hate-fueled violence will tiptoe around politically motivated violence, according to senior administration officials. Civic, faith, philanthropic, and business leaders, including from technology companies, have been invited to Biden's United We Stand Summit on Thursday as the White House gathers partners to stop or better respond to violent incidents. But after Biden traveled to Philadelphia this month to condemn MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy, administration officials were adamant the event was not "about Jan. 6."
January 6 panel could release report on Trump and Capitol attack before midterms – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Michigan voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion , crime , education , inflation , and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter, under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power, and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while Cruz himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
Comments / 2