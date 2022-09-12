Read full article on original website
KATV
Suicide investigation results in homicide arrest, Little Rock police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Wednesday morning report of a suicide resulted in the death being ruled a homicide and the 21-year-old suspect in custody, Little Rock police said in a news release. Police said they responded to the report of a suicide at 2409 Center St. shortly before...
KATV
Little Rock man given 25 years after fleeing arrest in a Bryant shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 25-year prison sentence came on down Wednesday for a Little Rock man after officials said he committed several nearly fatal crimes while being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Bradley Clayton Walker, 39, to the term which includes...
KATV
16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
KATV
Jacksonville police seek assistance after Tuesday afternoon shooting on Highway 161
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jacksonville police are asking for the public's assistance in obtaining information in regards to a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Authorities said if you were traveling on South Highway 161 between the hours of 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the area of Memorial Gardens and Dollar General to contact the department.
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
KATV
1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
KATV
Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
KATV
One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
Arkansas man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for missing 55-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 55-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Justin Newton 3rd was last seen in Little Rock on Tuesday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and...
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161
Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
Another truck crashed into railroad overpass near W. Broadway Street
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the third time this year, yet another semi-truck has crashed under a North Little Rock railroad overpass. The accident happened at the overpass near W. Broadway Street, with the previous two instances taking place on April 29 and April 5 respectively. There's currently...
