Pine Bluff, AR

KATV

16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
KATV

Jacksonville police seek assistance after Tuesday afternoon shooting on Highway 161

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jacksonville police are asking for the public's assistance in obtaining information in regards to a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Authorities said if you were traveling on South Highway 161 between the hours of 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the area of Memorial Gardens and Dollar General to contact the department.
KATV

1 dead, 2 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting in Pine Bluff Wednesday morning has left one dead and two injured. According to a news release, police officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 A.M. at 1921 South Elm. Police arrived and found two victims outside of the residence who had...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
KATV

One juvenile injured in Jacksonville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting was reported Tuesday night at WillowBend apartments in Jacksonville. It was reported that one victim was a juvenile and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on a potential suspect. The story will be updated as more information...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing 55-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 55-year-old man, the agency reported Wednesday. According to police, Justin Newton 3rd was last seen in Little Rock on Tuesday. He is described as a white male standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
CABOT, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR

