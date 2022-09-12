Read full article on original website
Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland
DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th
KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
York Wins Democratic Primary for Delaware Auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the...
Driver Safety During Delmarva Bike Week
SALISBURY, Md. -- Motorcyclists on Delmarva for this years Delmarva Bike Week are asking other drivers to be mindful on the roads. Hundreds of bikes are out on the roads across the peninsula, and there have already been a few accidents that involved motorcycles. One of those accidents, which happened in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, was fatal.
Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington
HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
Delaware Primary Election 2022: The Results So Far
Delaware's primary election day has come and gone. Most of the races have been called, although we won't have official winners until the votes are certified.
McGuiness, York Agree Voters Influenced by McGuiness' Legal Trouble
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Kathy McGuiness was defeated by Lydia York in the Delaware State Auditor's race in a 71-29 percent landslide. "We did hear a lot of misinformation at the polls, we did hear some pretty interesting, salacious comments and I'm like no that's not what's going on but you know how it is. Rumors happen, etcetera. But that definitely 100 percent played a part in that," McGuiness told WBOC.
Warmer Weather Coming
Forecast updated on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 56°. Wind: N 3-8 mph. Friday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 1-7 mph.
Pleasant and Dry Weather Through Friday
Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Clear and cool. Low 59°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph. Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 5-12 mph. Thursday...
