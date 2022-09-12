ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBOC

Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall

SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland

DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delaware Auditor McGuiness’ Sentencing Set for October 19th

KENT COUNTY, De. - Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 19 at 10a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse, according to the Delaware Attorney Generals Office. McGuiness was convicted of three demeanor counts over the summer. One has been thrown out since. She has...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Former Trooper to Plead Guilty in Warehouse Package Thefts

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial appearance...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

York Wins Democratic Primary for Delaware Auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Driver Safety During Delmarva Bike Week

SALISBURY, Md. -- Motorcyclists on Delmarva for this years Delmarva Bike Week are asking other drivers to be mindful on the roads. Hundreds of bikes are out on the roads across the peninsula, and there have already been a few accidents that involved motorcycles. One of those accidents, which happened in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon, was fatal.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington

HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
HARRINGTON, DE
WBOC

McGuiness, York Agree Voters Influenced by McGuiness' Legal Trouble

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Kathy McGuiness was defeated by Lydia York in the Delaware State Auditor's race in a 71-29 percent landslide. "We did hear a lot of misinformation at the polls, we did hear some pretty interesting, salacious comments and I'm like no that's not what's going on but you know how it is. Rumors happen, etcetera. But that definitely 100 percent played a part in that," McGuiness told WBOC.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Warmer Weather Coming

Forecast updated on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 56°. Wind: N 3-8 mph. Friday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 1-7 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WBOC

Pleasant and Dry Weather Through Friday

Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Clear and cool. Low 59°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph. Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 5-12 mph. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT

