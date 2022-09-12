ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Kevin Hart to perform at Bryce Jordan Center in October

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tw4xV_0hs1hnzI00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bryce Jordan Center just announced that Kevin Hart will be making a stop at State College during his live standup “Reality Check” comedy tour.

Kevin Hart will be at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online . The comedy show is a phone-free experience. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The stand-up comedian and actor’s Reality Check Tour is his first comedy tour in four years. His last tour was “The Irresponsible Tour,” which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019. His 2017 standup tour, “What Now,” reportedly grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, he has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening 10 films at No. 1 at the box office with $4.23 billion in revenue at the global box office, according to Ticketmaster.

More information on Kevin Hart can be found on his website at kevinhartnation.com . You can also follow him on Twitter and Facebook for his latest tour updates.

