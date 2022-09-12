Read full article on original website
Join NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley for NAMIWalks Your Way
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental-health condition. Mental-health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday, September 17.
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
New Event in Downtown Davenport Announced — German Fest October 14
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — A new event in a newly created space is coming to downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held 6–10PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Them Coulee Boys, September 22
Thursday, September 22, 7 p.m. The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their 2021 album Namesake that Folking calls "a wonderful dream of a record," the Midwestern artists of Them Coulee Boys headline a September 22 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the bluegrass talents of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, also recent headliners at venues including Davenport's Redstone Room and Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn.
Clarinda Robledo of Muscatine, Iowa, Participates in Primae Voces
MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — Primae Voces (PREE-meh VO-chess), Latin for the “first voices” is a highly-selective vocal-chamber ensemble comprised of students from all academic divisions. Vocalists are selected by audition, each year from the membership of the IW Choir. DeWayne Frazier, University Provost, said, "Iowa Wesleyan has a storied history with its music program and the choral area has long been one of the highlights of this tradition. Students selected to participate in primae voces are some of the very best musicians on campus and are exemplary representatives of the university." The group itself is grounded in the study of early music, but performs a wide variety of chamber repertoire including jazz and popular idioms. Frequently called upon to be ambassadors for special events, both on- and off-campus, Primae Voces is often the first voice of the university.
Illinois Department of Corrections and Augustana College Launch the First "Second Chance Pell Experimental Site" in the State
EAST MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 14, 2022) — Last week was the first week of fall semester classes for college students across the state — including 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state of Illinois to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the US Department of Education. In 2021, Augustana College applied and was selected to participate in the Second Chance Pell Initiative to provide the prison education program. The Second Chance Pell Initiative, which the US Department of Education expanded for the 2022-2023 award year, enables individuals in custody to participate in post-secondary education programs with Pell-grant funding. This is the first program of its type in Illinois since incarcerated persons were banned access to Pell grants in 1994. This collaboration between Augustana College and the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) aims to identify best practices to share with the broader higher-education community in Illinois and comes in advance of full Pell-grant restoration for individuals in custody in summer 2023.
Son Monarcas, September 20 through 23
Tuesday, September 20, 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 6:30 p.m. Geneseo Public Library, 805 North Chicago Street, Geneseo IL. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Appearing as the first guests in Quad City Arts' 2022-23 Visiting Artists Series, the Latin-folk fusion ensemble Son Monarcas will deliver a trio...
River Music Experience (RME) Announces New Name for an Expanded Mission
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — The board of directors and staff of River Music Experience (RME) are announcing a new name and identity to celebrate the evolution of the organization and expansion of its mission. Effective September 14, 2022, the organization will be known as Common Chord and use the tag line “More Music. More Community.”
Mona Ritemon Exhibit — Artist Reception Sunday, September 18, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 4-6 PM
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 13, 2022) — West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will be exhibiting her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Sunday, September 18, 2-5PM. Mona is both...
“Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris,” September 22
German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Offering a pre-Halloween treat for art and history lovers, Davenport's German American Heritage Center will, on September 22, present Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris, in which the noted author will deliver an online lecture on how he came to photograph intricately adorned skeletons in basilicas across Europe.
Chat with Brittany K. Barnett, September 27
Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 p.m. Davenport Public Library Main Branch, 321 Main Street, Davenport IA. An attorney, entrepreneur, and author whose memoir A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom was named by Amazon editors as the best book of 2020, Brittany K. Barnett will participate in a September 27 Zoom Q&A hosted by the Davenport Public Library's Main Branch, the nationally renowned guest's honors including being named one of America’s Most Outstanding Young Lawyers by the American Bar Association.
2022 Soul & Blues Festival, September 23 and 24
A favorite summertime event moved to the fall for 2022, downtown Iowa City's beloved Soul & Blues Festival is back to enthrall live audiences on September 23 and 24, with this year's weekend schedule including a Black authors' panel, Caribbean-dance demonstrations, youth performances, and thrilling concert sets by the likes of Kevin Burt, Demetria Taylor, and the Mike Wheeler Band.
Curator Talk: Dr. Susan Cooksey, September 22
Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the Figge Art Museum's new exhibition Peace, Power & Prestige: Metal Arts in Africa, a virtual curator talk with the exhibit's curator Dr. Susan Cooksey – Curator Emerita of African Art at the Harn Museum of Art – will take place on September 22, providing a fascinating exploration into the roles of metal objects in sustaining and enhancing life in African communities.
