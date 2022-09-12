ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tim McAdams
3d ago

the greatest problem with those that support abortion is that they didn't have parents that took full advantage of it...😏

NBC News

Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project

When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Kenedy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Zapata, TX
CBS DFW

The Hispanic population in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Jim Hogg
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border

I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
AUSTIN, TX
fox40jackson.com

Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’

Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Law#South Texas#Unsafe Abortion#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Utrgv#The U S Supreme Court
wbap.com

New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Struggling small town Texas hospitals consider new focus on emergencies

Texas lawmakers are looking into how to keep hospitals in rural areas open and fully staffed. The hospitals not only serve their local patients, they're also a safety net for Texans traveling across the state. Times are tough right now for Texas rural and community hospitals. Since 2010 more than...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics

