Tim McAdams
3d ago
the greatest problem with those that support abortion is that they didn't have parents that took full advantage of it...😏
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general non-individual donors
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the non-individual donors in the attorney general's race.
Texas officials approve Texas 1836 Project to counter the 1619 Project
When The New York Times launched the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative to reexamine the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, in 2019, it sparked a national debate about the “true founding” of America. Now, in response to the 1619 Project and its examination of slavery, Texas leaders have created an alternative project that highlights their state’s contributions.
Important dates to remember about voter registration, mail ballots ahead of Texas election
Voting advocates are alerting Texans to important dates they should remember in order to cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
The Hispanic population in North Texas
FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
Republicans endorse Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Governor
Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier's campaign said he has met with more than a dozen elected Republican officials and has been publicly endorsed by two.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
fox7austin.com
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Make a Run From the Border
I wrote a bit about Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" tour finale in Lockhart, the 49th of 49 stops the Dem's ticket-topper barnstormed over the summer. While both the Ds and the Rs marveled at how many people showed up for a midday workday event, it was mostly who you'd expect, young people and moms of small children and old folks of every shape, size, and shade. Caldwell County, the poorest of the four suburban counties bordering Austin, is pretty reliably red in most elections, but Lockhart itself is more of a dark brownish red, the color of barbecue sauce. A good chunk of the town is of Mexican heritage, and most of those residents are Democrats, so there's always been some pulling and trading between Anglo and Latino interests that softens the sharp edges one finds in newer and wealthier suburbs and exurbs. Plus, there's barbecue, and inevitably now live music and arts as displaced creatives from Austin's Eastside find their way to affordability there.
fox40jackson.com
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
KSAT 12
Does a fetus count in the carpool lane? Texas’ abortion law creates new questions about legal personhood
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When a pregnant North Texas woman was pulled over for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane, she protested. “I just felt that there were two of us in [the...
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 governorship non-individual donors
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the non-individual donors in the governor's race.
wbap.com
New Polling Shows Competitive Race for Texas Governor
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – New polling shows little movement in the race for Texas Governor. The poll by the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin shows Governor Abbott with 45% of support among registered voters, compared to Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s 40%. 4% went to third county candidates, 3% said they’d vote for someone else, and 8% didn’t have an opinion.
CBS Austin
Struggling small town Texas hospitals consider new focus on emergencies
Texas lawmakers are looking into how to keep hospitals in rural areas open and fully staffed. The hospitals not only serve their local patients, they're also a safety net for Texans traveling across the state. Times are tough right now for Texas rural and community hospitals. Since 2010 more than...
KWTX
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
Fact-check: What claims are true in this Abbott-smear political ad?
Just under two months from the November election, political ads are becoming a bit more personal and more intense.
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
New poll of Texas voters shows Abbott with 5-point lead over O’Rourke, though gap has been closing
The Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday morning shows 45% of voters saying they would vote for incumbent Abbott and 40% of voters favoring O'Rourke. This is the closest the two candidates have been since February in polls conducted by this particular organization.
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
