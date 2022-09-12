Read full article on original website
FWPD advise residents to avoid area of West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking residents in the area of the West Wind Apartments to remain indoors or to avoid the area because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says a man is barricading himself in a...
Fort Wayne man acquitted of murder in 2019 now convicted on federal gun charge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says a 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty of a federal firearm offense. The office says Henry Underwood was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a...
FWPD: Armed woman arrested after standoff Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to calls of a disturbance Tuesday night in the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue and say an armed woman barricaded herself inside a home. It happened just before 5 in the evening. Fort Wayne police say officers arrived...
Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after son, 9, shoots himself
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man is facing neglect charges after court documents say his 9-year-old son accidentally shot himself back in January. Court documents say on Jan. 23, 2022, a boy told police he found his 9-year-old brother lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound. The boy’s aunt called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fort Wayne Police warn of scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public of a scam that is happening at gas stations and local shopping center parking lots. The FWPD says someone will approach a person in the lot and give them a ‘tale of...
Arrest made in Fourth of July shooting, FWPD says
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Indianapolis for his role in a Fourth of July shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead, Fort Wayne police say. BACKGROUND: Coroner identifies victim in Fourth of July shooting on S Calhoun St. Police...
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
Suspect in Auburn break-in ID’d with help of security cam, social media
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – One of the suspects in an Auburn neighborhood break-in was identified with the help of camera footage and social media, according to the Auburn Police Department. Two suspects in the Aug. 29 burglary were caught on a trail camera in the home, located in the...
Plea deal tendered to woman charged with stabbing ex-boyfriend
LIMA — A plea offer was placed on the official record by prosecutors Monday for a Lima woman charged with stabbing her former boyfriend. Ajah Mowery, 23, was indicted in May on charges of burglary and felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart on Monday made public a resolution to the case he said had first been offered to Mowery in June. Under the proposed settlement, the Lima woman would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the two remaining counts.
FWPD: Crew targeting people at gas stations in fake jewelry scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crew is targeting people at gas stations and shopping center parking lots with tales of woe and genuine looking jewelry for very little money in the latest scam to hit the area, according to Fort Wayne Police. The jewelry, which is usually very...
Man arrested in Indianapolis in connection to Fort Wayne homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested in Indianapolis last Thursday in connection to a Fort Wayne homicide case. Fort Wayne Police say Quantae Jackson, 28, was arrested in the 5400 block of Shamus Drive in Indianapolis at 1:40 p.m. He was taken back to Fort Wayne and is charged with murder and attempted murder in related to the homicide of Calvin Keys, 27, back on July 4.
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
One dead after semi crash in Mercer County
Investigation revealed that a 51-year-old Texas man was driving a semi south on US-127 while 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel was traveling west on SR-119. Wendel failed to stop at the stop sign on SR-119 at US-127 and struck the trailer of the semi.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart
LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
Lima man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Blake Kimmet, 24, was initially charged with a second-degree felony for selling illegal drugs in the vicinity of a school, according to the indictment. After discussions with his public defender, Steve Chamberlain and assistant county prosecutor Josh Carp, an agreement was made to drop the school specification, which dropped the charge from a second-degree to third-degree felony.
Southeast Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Public health, fresh produce and food accessibility. These are all things Southeast Fort Wayne resident Ty Simmons is a huge supporter of. When he heard about the City’s plan to build a grocery store in his community, he had some immediate concerns, though. “If...
