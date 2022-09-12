LIMA — A plea offer was placed on the official record by prosecutors Monday for a Lima woman charged with stabbing her former boyfriend. Ajah Mowery, 23, was indicted in May on charges of burglary and felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart on Monday made public a resolution to the case he said had first been offered to Mowery in June. Under the proposed settlement, the Lima woman would plead guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of the two remaining counts.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO