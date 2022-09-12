Read full article on original website
Related
927thevan.com
Angelyn G. Sjoerdsma
Angelyn G. Sjoerdsma age 90, of Holland, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 2015 and was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church. She retired from Dr. Don Judd Ophthalmologist and volunteered at Holland Hospital for over 30 years.
927thevan.com
Sandy Zeerip
Sandy Zeerip, age 77 of Zeeland passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jason; her brother James and Sheila Float; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Wilma Zeerip, Glenn and Marilyn Zeerip, Wayne Zeerip Donna and Gary Bosch, Del and Lorraine Mokma, Joey Sall and several nieces and nephews.
927thevan.com
The 13th Annual Civil War Muster Is This Weekend
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Time travel back to 1862 and walk among more than a hundred of Civil War military, cavalry, and civilian re-enactors. Visit acres of camps where the re-enactors live, sleep, cook over campfires, play games, and relax until the Battle of Antietam (Sharpsburg, MD) is fought at 2:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. Antietam was a clash of Union General George McClellan’s Army of the Potomac and Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia.
927thevan.com
Considering Future of Historic Greenhouses & South Shore Village Before Holland City Council Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Addressing the past and looking ahead to the future are on the agenda before the Holland City Council tonight. No final word will be handed down during the 6 PM Study Session, but the Tulip City’s governing panel is slated to review the final proposed process for the historic city greenhouses off of State Street, across from Evergreen Commons. There was an open house and a day-long workshop back in February to go over ideas for the buildings, some of which have been on the site for 110 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Suspects Sought in Burglary of Buddhist Monks’ Home
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is looking for five persons for questioning in the burglary of a residence near a house of worship in West Olive on Thursday morning. According to Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the trio broke into a...
927thevan.com
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
927thevan.com
Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
927thevan.com
U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
Comments / 0