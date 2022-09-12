HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Addressing the past and looking ahead to the future are on the agenda before the Holland City Council tonight. No final word will be handed down during the 6 PM Study Session, but the Tulip City’s governing panel is slated to review the final proposed process for the historic city greenhouses off of State Street, across from Evergreen Commons. There was an open house and a day-long workshop back in February to go over ideas for the buildings, some of which have been on the site for 110 years.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO