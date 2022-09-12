ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

WDTV

String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WDTV

I-79 South reopens following crash

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. ORIGINAL STORY. All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Local police, firefighters sue city of Morgantown over wage, benefit cuts

Morgantown police and firefighters have filed lawsuits against the city over allegedly “retaliating” against them by cutting their wages and benefits. Last week, local police and firefighter unions released a joint vote of “no confidence” in the city of Morgantown, saying that they have “no belief that the city of Morgantown can competently administer public safety,” as first reported by MetroNews.
MORGANTOWN, WV

