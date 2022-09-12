Read full article on original website
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County next week
A sobriety checkpoint is planned in Randolph County for next week, the West Virginia State Police's Elkins Detachment announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Accident on I-79 S in Marion County cleaned up
All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
4 people injured in Fairmont fire
Multiple people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Marion County.
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
I-79 South reopens following crash
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. ORIGINAL STORY. All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near...
Preston County road has emergency closure over downed tree
A Preston County road is under an emergency closure Tuesday afternoon after a tree was downed across the road and into the power lines.
Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
Main Street Fairmont holding last Hometown Market of the season
The first 50 people to visit the final Main Street Fairmont Hometown Market of the season will get a surprise gift, the non-profit organization announced in a press release Thursday.
Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 19 near Rivesville
Both lanes of West Virginia Route 19 near the Paw Paw Fairgrounds in Rivesville had to be shut down after an accident Monday.
Here’s what to expect at the Lewis County Fair
The Lewis County Fair is set to kick off in Jane Lew next week, and motorsports fans will have a lot to look forward to during the three-day event.
New Spirit Halloween opens in Marion County
Spirit Halloween has been operating in north central West Virginia for 20 years but only in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Morgantown. Now, it has opened its first store in Fairmont.
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Local police, firefighters sue city of Morgantown over wage, benefit cuts
Morgantown police and firefighters have filed lawsuits against the city over allegedly “retaliating” against them by cutting their wages and benefits. Last week, local police and firefighter unions released a joint vote of “no confidence” in the city of Morgantown, saying that they have “no belief that the city of Morgantown can competently administer public safety,” as first reported by MetroNews.
Michigan man charged for shooting at cat in Preston County
A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly shot at a cat in Preston County.
