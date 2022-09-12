ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Blackwell likely headed for federal bench

WASHINGTON – Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who helped the state of Minnesota during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee he grew up in a house with no running water and an outhouse in the back. On Thursday, those senators...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Is the filibuster unconstitutional?

The filibuster, the device that has been adroitly used with growing and effective frequency by Republicans in the United States Senate to thwart Democratic promoted initiatives, is coming under increasing scrutiny. The critical observation is well-deserved for the unwritten arrangement that it prevents legislation from advancing to the floor of...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Pumpkin spice lattes and the election

The Minnesota state primary, the State Fair and Labor Day are now behind us, which can mean only one thing around MinnPost: pumpkin spice lattes. That, and the 2022 election. Well before I arrived at our Marcy-Holmes global headquarters in 2014, government, politics and elections were the raisin bread and cinnamon butter of MinnPost. Yet also enshrined around here was a strategy of covering all that a little differently — less breathless horse race calls and insider gossip and more analysis and explanation of what is happening and why.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
MinnPost

St. Paul’s rent stabilization amendments will help renters

Barring a political pirouette, the St. Paul City Council will tweak the city’s controversial rent stabilization policy next week. Led by Council Member Chris Tolbert, the changes add exceptions to rent increase limits for new apartments, craft new rules around vacant ones and clarify the role of inflation in setting rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?

The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Annual salary for Minnesota State Fair boss: $350,000

For the Strib, Rochelle Olson reports, “Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year’s fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer’s salary isn’t public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it. As a quasi-governmental operation, the State Fair isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as most state offices. For example, the salaries of state employees and elected officials are public information. The fair is overseen by the State Agricultural Society and doesn’t receive a direct state subsidy. Hammer, who has run the fair for 25 years, operates on a year-to-year contract and his salary comes from operating revenue.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue

Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#U S House#Public Disclosure Board
MinnPost

Phillips, Craig and Smith named in report on possible conflict-of-interest stock trades

This from Ryan Faircloth of the Strib, “Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reported financial trades for themselves or involving family members over the past few years in companies that intersected with their congressional committees. The New York Times analyzed Congress members’ financial filings between 2019 and 2021 and found 97 current members ‘bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child’. Phillips, Craig and Smith were the only members of the Minnesota congressional delegation cited in the report. Phillips reported trades in 276 companies, among which the Times identified 34 potential conflicts; Craig reported trades that one of her children made in 19 companies, with two flagged as potential conflicts; and Smith reported trades her husband made in four companies, three of which were deemed potential conflicts.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota sets more aggressive greenhouse gas cuts in new plan

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus and Chloe Johnson report that a new climate plan, released Friday, prescribes larger cuts in greenhouse gases. “Minnesota’s existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That’s what’s necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MinnPost

Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished

Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations

This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike

The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike. Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth

For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy