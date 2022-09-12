Read full article on original website
D.C. Memo: Blackwell likely headed for federal bench
WASHINGTON – Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who helped the state of Minnesota during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee he grew up in a house with no running water and an outhouse in the back. On Thursday, those senators...
Is the filibuster unconstitutional?
The filibuster, the device that has been adroitly used with growing and effective frequency by Republicans in the United States Senate to thwart Democratic promoted initiatives, is coming under increasing scrutiny. The critical observation is well-deserved for the unwritten arrangement that it prevents legislation from advancing to the floor of...
Pumpkin spice lattes and the election
The Minnesota state primary, the State Fair and Labor Day are now behind us, which can mean only one thing around MinnPost: pumpkin spice lattes. That, and the 2022 election. Well before I arrived at our Marcy-Holmes global headquarters in 2014, government, politics and elections were the raisin bread and cinnamon butter of MinnPost. Yet also enshrined around here was a strategy of covering all that a little differently — less breathless horse race calls and insider gossip and more analysis and explanation of what is happening and why.
Wait? There’s a ‘real issue’ in the state auditor’s race?
Many of the campaign issues in Minnesota are issues in races across the country as well, put there by partisan strategists who see them as potent for bringing the right voters to the polls. Similar talking points on public safety, abortion, inflation and school curricula can be seen and heard...
St. Paul’s rent stabilization amendments will help renters
Barring a political pirouette, the St. Paul City Council will tweak the city’s controversial rent stabilization policy next week. Led by Council Member Chris Tolbert, the changes add exceptions to rent increase limits for new apartments, craft new rules around vacant ones and clarify the role of inflation in setting rents.
Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?
The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
Annual salary for Minnesota State Fair boss: $350,000
For the Strib, Rochelle Olson reports, “Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year’s fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer’s salary isn’t public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it. As a quasi-governmental operation, the State Fair isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as most state offices. For example, the salaries of state employees and elected officials are public information. The fair is overseen by the State Agricultural Society and doesn’t receive a direct state subsidy. Hammer, who has run the fair for 25 years, operates on a year-to-year contract and his salary comes from operating revenue.”
State could be missing out on $46 million in THC revenue
Says Stribber Brooks Johnson, “Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and ‘possibly closer’ to $46 million in revenue in 2023.”
Phillips, Craig and Smith named in report on possible conflict-of-interest stock trades
This from Ryan Faircloth of the Strib, “Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith reported financial trades for themselves or involving family members over the past few years in companies that intersected with their congressional committees. The New York Times analyzed Congress members’ financial filings between 2019 and 2021 and found 97 current members ‘bought or sold stock, bonds or other financial assets that intersected with their congressional work or reported similar transactions by their spouse or a dependent child’. Phillips, Craig and Smith were the only members of the Minnesota congressional delegation cited in the report. Phillips reported trades in 276 companies, among which the Times identified 34 potential conflicts; Craig reported trades that one of her children made in 19 companies, with two flagged as potential conflicts; and Smith reported trades her husband made in four companies, three of which were deemed potential conflicts.”
Minnesota sets more aggressive greenhouse gas cuts in new plan
The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus and Chloe Johnson report that a new climate plan, released Friday, prescribes larger cuts in greenhouse gases. “Minnesota’s existing laws call for cutting greenhouse gases at least 30% from 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050. The new framework officially adopts the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s stiffer goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero by 2050. That’s what’s necessary to cap the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the U.N. panel says.”
Addressing the need: Efforts are underway to recruit and retain Black male teachers in Minnesota
James Cannon remembers being the only Black kid in a class of white kids. Not only that, but of all of his K-12 teachers, he distinctly remembers the two Black teachers because there were so few. It’s been proven that representation makes a difference in a child’s life. Studies looking...
Iowa to close state-run home for people with disabilities, one of the few remaining nationally
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Mike Lee’s way of life has faded away in most of the United States, and it soon will vanish from southwestern Iowa. Lee, 57, has spent 44 years at the Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run institution for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. He has autism and epilepsy, and his parents decided when he was 13 that he needed the structure and constant oversight offered by a large facility.
Calls for a special session in the Minnesota Legislature to address a number of issues left unfinished
Dear Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the Minnesota House and Senate:. As associations representing the state’s local partners – its school districts, counties, cities and townships, encompassing all citizens of our state – we are aware of the significant challenges and needs local leaders face amid an uncertain economy and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
Finstad has an incumbent’s advantage in his race against Ettinger
WASHINGTON — Rep. Brad Finstad won a special election to represent southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District by a smaller margin than many political watchers expected, but as he seeks re-election, the Republican has a very special benefit – the advantage of incumbency. When he was sworn in...
Timeline: COVID sparked Jensen’s run for governor and remains recurring theme
During a radio interview conducted on the same FarmFest stage where he’d just completed a debate with DFL Gov. Tim Walz, Republican Scott Jensen was asked how he came to be a candidate for that office. Jensen, a family doctor from Chaska, said he had quit politics because his...
Scott Jensen’s tax plan is bad for Minnesota; would unfairly burden lower income individuals
Of all the ill-conceived ideas advanced in this year’s political campaign, few are worse than Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s proposal to phase out Minnesota’s personal income tax. Jensen’s proposal would destabilize the state’s tax structure, make it more regressive (meaning that lower income taxpayers would shoulder...
How government is learning to cooperate with Minnesota’s tribal nations
This article was originally published by Agate magazine. In 2017 Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) workers dug up part of an ancestral graveyard of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa while working near Mission Creek in the far western end of Duluth. Headlines blared, work stopped, and the agency apologized to angry Band members. After three years of excavation and reconstruction, the cemetery has been rebuilt and a memorial is under construction.
Sustaining deeply affordable housing requires significant ongoing funding beyond initial development costs
Over a 20-year period of affordability, developers should plan for more than $250,000 in subsidy and administrative costs per unit, or a similar reduction in gross potential rent. Policy makers must understand the costs needed per unit to sustain affordability as they consider adding supply. The average monthly Housing Assistance...
What railroad workers won in the deal to avoid a strike
The Associated Press reports has details on concessions railroad workers won in the deal that helped prevent a strike. Thalen Zimmerman of the Echo Press, has an interesting look at the share of Minnesotans living close to their hometowns, based on Census data. The Star Tribune’s Evan Ramstad reports the...
Minnesota nurses strike set for today in Twin Cities, Moose Lake, Duluth
For WCCO-TV Esme Murphy says, “The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning. At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children’s, North Memorial and St. Luke’s.”
