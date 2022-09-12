ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. nursing home strike ends with new contract, local employees back at work

By Noelle Haynes
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The nursing home workers’ strike has officially come to a close after a week of contract negotiations in Pennsylvania.

After a tentative deal was reached Friday, the nursing home workers’ union (SEIU) is back at work Monday morning after a week, the longest strike in their history.

“After seven days on the picket line, we’re eager to get back to our residents and the work we love. It was an incredibly difficult decision to strike, but we hung together because we deserve a contract that protects our union, strengthens our workforce and puts resident care first,” said comprehensive bargaining committee member Shannon McBride, a certified nursing assistant at The Grove at Irwin, owned by Comprehensive Healthcare.

First News followed its own local strike at The Grove at New Castle , but those workers are also officially back to work Monday.

There are separate contracts for each nursing home, but each contract included wage scale lifts, health insurance adjustments and the maintaining of nursing home contracts if the nursing home is sold.

About 700 Pennsylvania workers participated in the state-wide strike that began last Labor Day weekend.

First News has reached out to The Grove at New Castle for a comment but did not receive one.

