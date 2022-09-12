Read full article on original website
Colgate Women’s Ice Hockey ranked 1st in conference, 6th in country in preseason polls
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After winning the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) for the second year in a row in 2021, the Colgate women’s ice hockey team will return to the ice with some confidence after coming in first place in the ECAC Preseason Coaches Poll and receiving the most first-place votes of any team.
Syracuse announces ACC schedule for 22-23 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Game dates for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion of the Syracuse men’s basketball schedule have been announced, effectively finalizing the Orange slate for 2022-23. Each ACC program has 20 conference contests (10 home, 10 away) in the upcoming campaign.Syracuse’s league opener is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Notre Dame.
High school sports participation down 4% since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on high school sports, leaving many administrators at all levels worrying about participation numbers on the other side. The National Federation Of State High School Associations, or NFHS, released yesterday their first National High School Sports Participation Survey in three years and the results surprised even those who were compiling the data.
Construction continues on new Utica Zoo Welcome Center
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Construction crews are hard at work over at the Utica Zoo as the process of building the new welcome center continues. The team broke ground back in June 2022, and Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo tells me this facility will be a bigger and better experience.
Utica Zoo Celebrating International Red Panda Day
UTICA, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Just ahead of International Red Panda Day this Saturday, September 17th, Eyewitness News reporter Shelby Pay visited the Utica Zoo and the city’s very own red panda, Mei Lin. Mei Lin was one of only two red pandas to be born at the Utica Zoo...
Wolfspeed Opening Silicon Carbide Materials Facility in NC
MARCY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Last week, Wolfspeed announced that the company will be opening a new silicon carbide materials facility in North Carolina. This new silicon carbide materials manufacturing facility will be in Chatham County, near the existing Durham materials factory, and will be the largest of its kind. “That...
State Police looking for help regarding August shooting incident
FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport. Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between...
Construction begins on Oneida Indian Nation community & cultural center
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida Indian Nation is officially starting the construction of its new community and cultural center on Territory Road in Oneida. On Tuesday, September 13th, a groundbreaking event was held featuring Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO, Ray Halbritter, and other attendees.
Midtown Utica Community Center awarded $3K for refugee & immigrant program
UTICA, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) has announced that it has given the Midtown Utica Community Center (MUCC) a Community Health Award of $3,000 in support of its Children’s Literacy and Academic Success Support (CLASS) program. “The CLASS program works to bridge the gap of language and...
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15th. According to the Sherriff, around 12:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
One Year Later: Where does the Chemung County Torture-Murder case stand?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today, on September 14, 2021, the first disturbing accusations came out from the District Attorney’s Office, claiming a Horseheads man and three others kidnapped, tortured, disfigured, and murdered a man from New York City. In mid-September of 2021, the Chemung County...
Utica officer involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
Town of Deerfield resident addresses Oneida County Board of Legislators
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting, Deerfield resident Daniel Fusco addressed the board during the public comment period in an attempt to alert them about the solar development happening in his town. “The stage that we are at now is engagement of our...
