ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Syracuse announces ACC schedule for 22-23 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Game dates for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) portion of the Syracuse men’s basketball schedule have been announced, effectively finalizing the Orange slate for 2022-23. Each ACC program has 20 conference contests (10 home, 10 away) in the upcoming campaign.Syracuse’s league opener is Saturday, Dec. 3, at Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

High school sports participation down 4% since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on high school sports, leaving many administrators at all levels worrying about participation numbers on the other side. The National Federation Of State High School Associations, or NFHS, released yesterday their first National High School Sports Participation Survey in three years and the results surprised even those who were compiling the data.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Construction continues on new Utica Zoo Welcome Center

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Construction crews are hard at work over at the Utica Zoo as the process of building the new welcome center continues. The team broke ground back in June 2022, and Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo tells me this facility will be a bigger and better experience.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
East Hartford, CT
College Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Football
Syracuse, NY
Football
East Hartford, CT
Football
City
East Hartford, CT
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Zoo Celebrating International Red Panda Day

UTICA, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Just ahead of International Red Panda Day this Saturday, September 17th, Eyewitness News reporter Shelby Pay visited the Utica Zoo and the city’s very own red panda, Mei Lin. Mei Lin was one of only two red pandas to be born at the Utica Zoo...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Wolfspeed Opening Silicon Carbide Materials Facility in NC

MARCY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Last week, Wolfspeed announced that the company will be opening a new silicon carbide materials facility in North Carolina. This new silicon carbide materials manufacturing facility will be in Chatham County, near the existing Durham materials factory, and will be the largest of its kind. “That...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cnyhomepage.com

State Police looking for help regarding August shooting incident

FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport. Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between...
FORESTPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Construction begins on Oneida Indian Nation community & cultural center

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida Indian Nation is officially starting the construction of its new community and cultural center on Territory Road in Oneida. On Tuesday, September 13th, a groundbreaking event was held featuring Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO, Ray Halbritter, and other attendees.
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Espn2#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Conn#Kickoff
cnyhomepage.com

Midtown Utica Community Center awarded $3K for refugee & immigrant program

UTICA, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) has announced that it has given the Midtown Utica Community Center (MUCC) a Community Health Award of $3,000 in support of its Children’s Literacy and Academic Success Support (CLASS) program. “The CLASS program works to bridge the gap of language and...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
MORAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cnyhomepage.com

Utica officer involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy