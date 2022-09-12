HAMILTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After winning the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) for the second year in a row in 2021, the Colgate women’s ice hockey team will return to the ice with some confidence after coming in first place in the ECAC Preseason Coaches Poll and receiving the most first-place votes of any team.

