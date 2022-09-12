Read full article on original website
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder
A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell ‘best pals with infamous double-murderer’ after meeting in prison
Ghislaine, 60 - who was jailed for 20 years for grooming dozens of girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - is said to have spent hours talking to Novack, 65 at low-security prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida. An inside source has told the Mirror the women have bonded over their shared...
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Sheriff’s Deputy in Love Triangle Executed Married Wife and Husband in Their Home While Family Watched: Authorities
A California sheriff’s deputy was arraigned Friday in connection with the execution-style shooting deaths of a married couple. Devin Williams Jr., 24, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, stands accused of two charges of murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, and two “special circumstance” forms of murder (namely, a multiple murder and a murder to avoid arrest). That’s according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern
Former Idaho state Representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his 19-year-old legislative intern. During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Reardon said that von Ehlinger must spend at least eight years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, according to the Associated Press. The former Republican lawmaker was convicted of felony rape in April. He resigned from the state House about a year earlier following a recommendation from the ethics committee that he be barred from the chamber.According to Judge Reardon, von Ehlinger didn’t show remorse or...
Former Alabama Football Player Pleads Guilty To Killing Nursing Student Over AirPods
Carlos Londarrius Stephens killed nursing student Destiny Washington outside the University of Alabama Birmingham student center in December of 2020, in a Facebook Marketplace transaction that turned deadly. A former college football player has pleaded guilty to killing a nursing student outside the University of Alabama Birmingham student center. A...
