Lady Lake, FL

Tara Ritz
4d ago

hopefully somebody turned in the POS who did this & they get max sentencing

villages-news.com

Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club

A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills

A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WESH

FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County

A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages

An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Volusia sheriff: Teen road-rage suspect shot woman's vehicle 7 times

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies in Volusia County said he shot at a woman's vehicle during a road-rage incident. According to deputies, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. The victim said she was traveling southbound on State Route 415 and was approached from behind by a vehicle with no headlights that was driving erratically.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Leesburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for the driver of an SUV who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake County Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking northbound on a grass shoulder of Rolling Acres Road near W Lakeview Street shortly before 10 p.m., when troopers said a vehicle traveling northbound veered off the road, striking them.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

