Read full article on original website
Tara Ritz
4d ago
hopefully somebody turned in the POS who did this & they get max sentencing
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Villagers’ adult son found passed out in vehicle at Polo Club
A man who lives with his parents in The Villages was arrested after he was found passed out in his father’s vehicle near the entrance to The Villages Polo Club. A woman had driven up behind a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard at Saddlebrook Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kia had a green light, but did not budge, prompting the woman to approach the driver’s side window. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Scott Griffin of the Village of Glenbrook, was “slumped forward with his hands towards the floor, unresponsive,” the report said. The woman “banged on the window several times with no response.” Griffin finally woke up and drove to the side of the road, where he was found by sheriff’s deputies.
villages-news.com
Driver who failed to stop at stop sign nabbed with cocaine near Oakland Hills
A driver who failed to stop at a stop sign was nabbed with cocaine near the entrance to Oakland Hills on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sarah Lynn Matthews, 45, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 2008 Ford Focus when she was pulled over at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after failing to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of NE 86th Drive and NE 18th Lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man killed in single-car crash at US 1, Old Dixie roundabout in Flagler County
A 40-year-old Ormond Beach man died in a single-car crash at the roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in Flagler County in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. The man was driving north on U.S. 1 in a sedan at about 1:45 a.m. when he "failed to negotiate the roundabout" for unknown reasons, and lost control of the car, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vehicle crash involves Citrus County school bus; no student injuries reported
A Citrus County School District bus occupied with students became involved in a three-vehicle collision after a minivan struck an SUV. None of the 39 high school students aboard the bus were injured in the 3:08 p.m. crash on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
villages-news.com
Ohio woman arrested after turning in front of police officer in The Villages
An Ohio woman driving a sport utility vehicle was arrested after turning in front of a police officer’s squad car in The Villages. Allie Danielle Wagner, 36, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was driving a white Chevrolet SUV with a Florida license plate at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday when she was at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue and turned into the lane of travel of a squad car in the left turn lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Teen road-rage suspect shot woman's vehicle 7 times
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies in Volusia County said he shot at a woman's vehicle during a road-rage incident. According to deputies, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m. The victim said she was traveling southbound on State Route 415 and was approached from behind by a vehicle with no headlights that was driving erratically.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help to identify man who allegedly used stolen credit card at Dollar General
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of using a stolen credit card to purchase multiple items at a Dollar General store in Ocala. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the man (pictured below) entered the Dollar General located...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Leesburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for the driver of an SUV who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake County Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking northbound on a grass shoulder of Rolling Acres Road near W Lakeview Street shortly before 10 p.m., when troopers said a vehicle traveling northbound veered off the road, striking them.
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
Comments / 4