ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

3 candidates have qualified so far for Peachtree City Council Post 3

The following persons have qualified to run for the non-partisan open Post 3 in the Nov. 8 Peachtree City Council Special Election as of noon, Thursday, Sept. 15:. • Clinton (Clint) Russell Holland Jr., Loring Lane, Peachtree City. He lists his party affiliation as Republican. • Mark D. Gelhardt, Sr.,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Phillips: No LOST agreement means huge tax increases

The city of Newnan has reiterated its support for maintaining current LOST revenue split levels as they currently are. In a presentation to the Newnan City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Cleatus Phillips warned what could happen if the LOST agreement expires without a replacement. “Without this local...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peachtree City, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Peachtree City, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services announces October calendar listings

Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Snake Your Groove Thing – Monday, October 3 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Georgia is home to over 40 different kinds of snakes and despite their peculiar bodies and sometimes frightening behaviors, they are very important to the environment and even to people! Charlee Martin, Environmental Education Coordinator with the Southern Conservation Trust, teaches us how these amazing animals are not as bad as you thought and how to differentiate between the venomous and nonvenomous species! Slither on over and see a live snake that will be on site during the presentation. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Georgia Senate#City Council#Mayor#Census#Georgia House
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Citizen Online

Elaine Williams Parker, 81, of Peachtree City, Ga.

On September 11, 2022, Elaine Williams Parker peacefully passed away at home in Peachtree City, GA at the age of 81. A wife to Norm for nearly 56 years and mother to Linda and Gayle, her life of travel and adventure began on June 13, 1941 when she was born into an Army family in Anchorage, AK.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Citizen Online

Timothy Jay Marting, 76, of Peachtree City, Ga.

It is with both sadness and joy that the family of Timothy Jay Marting, 76, of Peachtree City announce his transition from his earthly to heavenly home. Tim was born in St. Louis, MO on November 16, 1945 to George and Dorothy Marting. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann McCay Marting, his three sons, Jay, Jerry and Brannon, his brother, Gerry Marting of Scottsdale AZ, and his sister, Joellyn Furman of St. Louis, MO.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy

The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy