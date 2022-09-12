Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Citizen Online
3 candidates have qualified so far for Peachtree City Council Post 3
The following persons have qualified to run for the non-partisan open Post 3 in the Nov. 8 Peachtree City Council Special Election as of noon, Thursday, Sept. 15:. • Clinton (Clint) Russell Holland Jr., Loring Lane, Peachtree City. He lists his party affiliation as Republican. • Mark D. Gelhardt, Sr.,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Phillips: No LOST agreement means huge tax increases
The city of Newnan has reiterated its support for maintaining current LOST revenue split levels as they currently are. In a presentation to the Newnan City Council at Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Cleatus Phillips warned what could happen if the LOST agreement expires without a replacement. “Without this local...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
Mayors forum to spotlight fight with Fulton over 600% increase in sales tax revenue
Six north Fulton mayors will hold a town hall meeting to inform residents how a possible decrease in the amount of Local...
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces October calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Snake Your Groove Thing – Monday, October 3 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Georgia is home to over 40 different kinds of snakes and despite their peculiar bodies and sometimes frightening behaviors, they are very important to the environment and even to people! Charlee Martin, Environmental Education Coordinator with the Southern Conservation Trust, teaches us how these amazing animals are not as bad as you thought and how to differentiate between the venomous and nonvenomous species! Slither on over and see a live snake that will be on site during the presentation. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
At conservative Christian conference, Kemp skirts mention of Georgia’s anti-abortion law
At a conservative Christian conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp touted the state’s economy during the pandemic, a crackdown on human trafficking and last year’s election overhaul. But he gave little attention to Georgia’s 2019 abortion law that took effect in July after the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
Next big decision for Fulton DA: whether to subpoena Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe of Georgia’s 2020 elections has already reached far into former Presi...
The Citizen Online
Elaine Williams Parker, 81, of Peachtree City, Ga.
On September 11, 2022, Elaine Williams Parker peacefully passed away at home in Peachtree City, GA at the age of 81. A wife to Norm for nearly 56 years and mother to Linda and Gayle, her life of travel and adventure began on June 13, 1941 when she was born into an Army family in Anchorage, AK.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
The Citizen Online
Timothy Jay Marting, 76, of Peachtree City, Ga.
It is with both sadness and joy that the family of Timothy Jay Marting, 76, of Peachtree City announce his transition from his earthly to heavenly home. Tim was born in St. Louis, MO on November 16, 1945 to George and Dorothy Marting. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann McCay Marting, his three sons, Jay, Jerry and Brannon, his brother, Gerry Marting of Scottsdale AZ, and his sister, Joellyn Furman of St. Louis, MO.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth Copunty last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy
The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
Fulton County school board member to retire before term ends
Fulton County school board to appoint new member to replace Gail Dean, who will retire Oct. 31.
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
Parents from a conservative group have questioned Gwinnett County Public Schools' Superintendent Calvin Watts serving on Cognia's board.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
