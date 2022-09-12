Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Snake Your Groove Thing – Monday, October 3 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Georgia is home to over 40 different kinds of snakes and despite their peculiar bodies and sometimes frightening behaviors, they are very important to the environment and even to people! Charlee Martin, Environmental Education Coordinator with the Southern Conservation Trust, teaches us how these amazing animals are not as bad as you thought and how to differentiate between the venomous and nonvenomous species! Slither on over and see a live snake that will be on site during the presentation. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.

