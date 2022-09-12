ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into Ohio grocery store, driver did not stay

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police.

At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle when emergency crews arrived, according to CPD.

Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio

City building inspectors have been called by the Columbus Fire Department to assess the structural integrity of the grocery store.

No further information is known at this time.

