Charlotte man nets $1 million scratch-off prize

MONROE, N.C. — A Charlotte man parlayed a $30 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize after testing his luck in the lottery recently, state officials announced.

Ronald Pierce bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $600,000 -- or $426,069 after state and federal taxes -- instead of annual $50,000 payments for the next two decades.

