Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Ben D. Sigel
2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. Emporia, to Eric and Diana (Fisher) canning vegetables from his own garden. Deb of Wichita; brothers, Jake Sigel and wife Christi of Marion,. Joe Sigel of Cottonwood Falls; nieces and nephews, Israel Taylor of. Wichita, Lindsey Sigel of Emporia, Macy Sigel, Natalie Sigel, both...
Emporia gazette.com
Curtis Wayne McCreary
They named Curtis Wayne McCreary. prior to his passing he started to have some severe health. issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of. August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in. Topeka, KS from heart failure. Curtis grew up doing all of...
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls tennis takes second at Andover quad
Kali Keough led the Emporia High School girls tennis team to a second-place finish at the Andover invite on Tuesday afternoon. The freshman went 3-0 to finish first in first singles play. The second doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso went 2-1 to finish second. Peyton Chanley and Lillee Frank went 1-2 in first doubles to take third.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Farley on fast track: Emporia to GreenWood corporate role
GreenWood Inc. has promoted a Site Leader at its Emporia project to a corporate position. Jeremy Farley now will be project site leader for the entire company. He moved to Kansas in July from Augusta, Georgia, where he was Senior Maintenance Lead Tech.
Emporia gazette.com
Multiple faculty cut at Emporia State as terminations continue
Terminations are underway at Emporia State University. The Gazette confirmed Thursday evening that faculty members had been let go in multiple departments across the university. At the Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, ESU President Ken Hush told KBOR that programs the university would focus on — or that were...
Emporia gazette.com
Three Emporia teachers earn big recognition
Three Emporia educators received big honors Wednesday during separate surprise visits across the district. Emporia Middle School eighth grade English teacher Misty Lawson was named as the district’s secondary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee. “It’s an honor and I’m very grateful to be nominated and represent the...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football looking to bounce back against Salina Central
The Emporia High School football team was riding high after a thrilling overtime win over Pittsburg in the season’s opening week. But, like sports often do, the game can humble you quickly.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dump or gem? Kansas State stadium critiqued by Sports Illustrated
Kansas State University's Bill Snyder Family Stadium was the subject of recent criticism in a Sports Illustrated article.
Emporia gazette.com
Local leaders try to help both ESU and terminated employees
Casey Woods says he was not surprised by the news of layoffs at Emporia State University. “Their funding model has changed,” the executive director of Emporia Main Street explained Friday. “ESU used to receive two-thirds of their funding from the state. That's dropped to one-third.“
Emporia gazette.com
Close, but probably no showers
Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.
Emporia gazette.com
Saturday showers possible again
This weekend may be a lot like last weekend in the Emporia area: wet on Saturday, sunny on Sunday. The National Weather Service advised Friday that parts of Chase and Lyon Counties are in a level one “marginal” zone for severe storms Saturday. The boundary line is slightly northwest of Emporia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Jung in running for National Merit Scholarship
An Emporia High School junior was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Wednesday. Emma Jung is one of 155 Kansas students selected as semifinalists. The program estimates 95% of them will go on to be finalists.
Emporia gazette.com
Fires evacuate apartment building, bowling center
A cooking fire caused evacuations at an Emporia apartment building Thursday evening. A statement by Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said the trouble developed around 5:40 p.m. at 1101 Congress. A crew contained the fire to the kitchen area of apartment 6. It was not clear Friday morning if...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
Emporia gazette.com
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: KBOR approves Emporia State's move to "realign" workforce policy
TOPEKA - The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a policy that will allow Emporia State University to make sweeping cuts to programs and faculty alike, as the university seeks to realign its focus to address what ESU deems concerning enrollment and budget deficits. KBOR approved ESU’s “workforce management” framework...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: ESU students stage sit-in over proposed cuts
Emporia State University students are staging a sit-in ahead of a Kansas Board of Regents vote on a proposed "workforce management" framework that will allow the university to make sweeping cuts to tenured faculty and academic programs. “We were born from a teacher’s college,” a student at the protest said...
Comments / 0