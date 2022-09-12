Read full article on original website
Danyal Arleen
3d ago
Them poor kids🥺 I can't imagine what's going through their heads at this time! My thoughts are with them and the friends and family of the rider!
Driver in stolen U-Haul who rammed several cruisers, and was shot by police, faces 9 felonies
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A Kentwood man who police say rammed several police cruisers in a stolen U-Haul -- and was shot by officers -- has been charged with nine felonies. Warrants were issued Thursday, Sept. 15 against the 36-year-old man. The charges include five counts of felonious assault, two...
Off-duty Kent County deputy accused of assaulting driver sought to protect public, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Kent County sheriff’s deputy fired over an off-duty scuffle with a motorist at an I-96 rest stop near Lansing was only trying to protect other motorists, his attorney said. Former Kent County sheriff’s Deputy Marcelo Aranda, 44, was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 15 on a...
Police identify woman killed in crash on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A Newaygo woman has died of injuries suffered Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a crash on U.S. 131. Sherry Lee Middleton, 71, died at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Her vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven...
9&10 News
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31
A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- A 34-year-old man was shot and wounded inside of a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday, Sept. 14. Muskegon Heights police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at The Hideout bar, 100 E. Broadway Ave. Police said they are investigating the assault and the man...
Man charged for ‘domestic disturbance’ in Jenison
A man has been charged after reports of reckless driving and a fire at a home in Jenison on Friday, deputies say.
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131
A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
Police identify woman killed in Mason County crash that injured 4 others
MASON COUNTY, MI – A Mason County woman was killed and four others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 11, on the U.S. 31 bypass at Johnson Road. Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, died at the scene of the 11:40 a.m. crash in Mason County’s Amber Township, Sheriff Kim Cole said.
Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
Family remembers Grand Rapids teen who died after US-131 rollover crash
An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids has died three days after a rollover crash on US-131. FOX 17 will share more from Corlew's mother on our 10/11 pm shows.
1 Died, 2 Airlifted To A Hospital After A Fatal Crash In Kent County (Kent County, MI)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and led to the hospitalization of two in Kent County on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Several injured in assault at Norton Shores home
NORTON SHORES, MI -- Police are investigating an assault at a Norton Shores home that reportedly left four people injured. Police responded about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 to a home in the 1300 block of East Broadway Avenue, just west of U.S. 31, for the assault. Muskegon County dispatchers...
3 killed in southern Kent County crash identified by police
ALTO, MI - Three people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Lowell on Monday have been identified by police. All three were in the same vehicle when the crash occurred Sept. 12, at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street, according to Michigan State Police. Trisca Beasley, 55, of...
Young woman killed in crash remembered as ‘kind, beautiful, caring’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman has died of injuries sustained in a rollover crash on U.S. 131, state police said. Briana Corlew was identified as the victim of the crash that happened Sunday, Sept. 11. “Briana loved to laugh and was always uplifting those around...
Man struck, killed while walking across Muskegon County street
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 74-year-old man was killed Tuesday, Sept. 13, when he was struck by a vehicle while walking across East Apple Avenue near South Walker Road. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family, Muskegon Township police Chief Tim Thielbar said. The...
oceanacountypress.com
Driver pleads to felony in connection to deadly crash.
HART — The driver in a crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Hart man, April 2, pleaded guilty to a felony of reckless driving causing death in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 12, according to Oceana County Prosecutor Joseph Bizon. In exchange for...
Police: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood
A 17-year-old was shot in Kentwood Tuesday, police say.
Serious crash closes Kent County roadway
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after a serious crash forced authorities to close a Kent County roadway. Michigan State Police are responding to a serious vehicle crash at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and 92nd Street, according to a Twitter post on Monday, Sept. 12.
