Read full article on original website
Related
Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls
The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls. All civil late fees are waived until midnight on Nov. 30.
foxbaltimore.com
Franchot recommends almost half of Maryland's $2.5 billion surplus go to rainy day fund
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot recommended Wednesday that almost half of Maryland's $2.5 billion budget surplus go to a rainy day fund to prepare for a possible economic downturn. Franchot said the state ended the fiscal year with $5.5 billion in the General Fund, spending $3.5...
baltimorefishbowl.com
This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.
If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Restaurant Week Returns This Friday, September 16
The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, has announced the return of Maryland Restaurant Week for its third year, sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland, September 16-25. The statewide initiative will bring all counties and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Local Wineries Shine At The 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup Wine Competition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Big Cork Vineyards earned the 2022 Maryland Governor’s Cup for its 2021 Siberian Ice dessert wine and Loew Vineyards claimed the Jack Aellen Cup for its non-vintage Klara mead. This year’s competition scored more than 150 locally produced wines. The competition was judged by...
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Maryland woman buys tickets for wrong lottery drawing, wins $50,000
A Maryland woman who accidentally bought tickets for the wrong lottery drawing ended up winning a $50,000 prize as a result of the error.
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
WBOC
Maryland Comptroller Says State Ends FY2022 With $2B Revenue Surplus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tuesday announced that the state of Maryland has closed its books on Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund. The comptroller said this is the second straight year that the state’s coffers have seen a massive unanticipated influx of revenues in the year-end report.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
WMDT.com
Union workers see pay bump in Maryland budget reconcilliation
MARYLAND- Public service union workers in Maryland are getting a pay bump, following a new budget announced by Comptroller Peter Franchot. As part of the 2021 Budget reconciliation passed last year, the workers will get “A modest pay bump” according to AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran, whose union represents the workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends September 11 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending September 11, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WTOP
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
WBOC
Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland
DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WBOC
Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
NBC Washington
Purple Line Delays Frustrate Maryland Residents
Maryland residents are fed up with the progress on the planned Purple Line light-rail project that’s supposed to connect the Bethesda and New Carrollton Metro stations but has been delayed for more than two years because of contract disputes. Huge swaths of land essentially have been empty work zones...
popville.com
Nearby Affordable ‘Island Living’ on Offer at Tilghman on Chesapeake
Tilghman on Chesapeake makes dreams real with affordable island living in Maryland. For many, the idea of “island living” is a lovely but far-fetched dream. But Tilghman on Chesapeake has just made that dream a real possibility. Located on Maryland’s historic and scenic Tilghman Island, an easy two...
WTOP
DC area could be moving closer to secondary water supply
Regional leaders have given the green light to a study that will look into how a secondary water supply can be established. Currently, many homes and businesses rely almost solely on the area’s biggest river as its main water supply. “Collectively, the region’s utilities provide domestic water service and...
Comments / 0