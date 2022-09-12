ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.

If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Restaurant Week Returns This Friday, September 16

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM), the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland, has announced the return of Maryland Restaurant Week for its third year, sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland, September 16-25. The statewide initiative will bring all counties and...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Comptroller Says State Ends FY2022 With $2B Revenue Surplus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tuesday announced that the state of Maryland has closed its books on Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund. The comptroller said this is the second straight year that the state’s coffers have seen a massive unanticipated influx of revenues in the year-end report.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – September 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As we move through September, the thrill of beautiful weather beckons everyone to get outside. There are lots of fishing opportunities to be found this week in Maryland waters, from the western mountains to the Atlantic coast, and everywhere in between. Forecast Summary: September 14 –...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Union workers see pay bump in Maryland budget reconcilliation

MARYLAND- Public service union workers in Maryland are getting a pay bump, following a new budget announced by Comptroller Peter Franchot. As part of the 2021 Budget reconciliation passed last year, the workers will get “A modest pay bump” according to AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran, whose union represents the workers.
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends September 11 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending September 11, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge

Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Delmarva Power Proposes Rate Hikes in Maryland

DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission. The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Recreational Marijuana Legalization on the Ballot in Maryland This Fall

SALISBURY, Md. - Medical marijuana has been legal in Maryland since 2013. Now, Maryland could soon be joining 17 other states in allowing recreational pot. Jared Schablein of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus says its about time. "Whether you're Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian, a progressive, whatever you call yourself...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Purple Line Delays Frustrate Maryland Residents

Maryland residents are fed up with the progress on the planned Purple Line light-rail project that’s supposed to connect the Bethesda and New Carrollton Metro stations but has been delayed for more than two years because of contract disputes. Huge swaths of land essentially have been empty work zones...
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

DC area could be moving closer to secondary water supply

Regional leaders have given the green light to a study that will look into how a secondary water supply can be established. Currently, many homes and businesses rely almost solely on the area’s biggest river as its main water supply. “Collectively, the region’s utilities provide domestic water service and...
