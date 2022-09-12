ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

gettingaroundsac.blog

Sac kill those shadows on H St

The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Linda Head-On Crash Results in Injuries

Curved Bridge Road Accident Involves Two Vehicles in a Head-On A head-on crash in Rio Linda on September 14 caused at least one person to be injured. The accident happened along Curved Bridge Road just west of Dry Creek Road around 3:07 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved a Nissan Quest van and a Toyota Sienna.
RIO LINDA, CA
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%

PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.  So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp

WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting. No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say. The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released. CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Large Mosquito Fire flare-up shoots column of smoke into air

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A large flare-up fromthe Mosquito Fire forcing evacuations in both Placer and El Dorado counties was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon. KCRA 3 Photojournalist John Breedlove caught the column of smoke burning near the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Find the latest on the Mosquito...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton

A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
STOCKTON, CA

