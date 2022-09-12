Read full article on original website
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sac kill those shadows on H St
The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 69,908 acres and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Linda Head-On Crash Results in Injuries
Curved Bridge Road Accident Involves Two Vehicles in a Head-On A head-on crash in Rio Linda on September 14 caused at least one person to be injured. The accident happened along Curved Bridge Road just west of Dry Creek Road around 3:07 p.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved a Nissan Quest van and a Toyota Sienna.
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
KCRA.com
'Smoke, heat, and the fire just roaring': Foresthill resident recalls Mosquito Fire nearing home
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Mitch Griffith has lived in the town of Foresthill in Placer County for the last 22 years. He is also one of the residents who chose to stay put when mandatory evacuations were issued for his home when the Mosquito Fire began threatening that area. Tuesday...
Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%
PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Person extricated from under bus after accident in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported in Sacramento on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Orange Grove Avenue, north of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KCRA.com
Despite most of Foresthill being saved, Mosquito Fire destroyed 3 businesses
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire crews battled Tuesday’sfast-moving flare-up of the Mosquito Fire to save the town of Foresthill in Placer County. The flames burned up the canyon and destroyed three businesses on the ridge of the south side of Foresthill Road, across from Foresthill High School. “This town...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
Suspect arrested after road rage shooting on I-80 on-ramp
WEST SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting on an Interstate 80 on-ramp in West Sacramento. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, two vehicles were involved in a collision on the Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80.Exactly what preceded the collision is unclear, but officers say a road rage incident followed – then a shooting. No one was hurt in the shooting, officers say. The suspect was arrested several days later, on Sept. 7. The suspect's name has not been released. CHP says the incident is an important reminder for people to try and avoid confrontations from road rage.
mynews4.com
Dutch Fire in Placer County 30% contained, I-80 reopened, evacuations lifted
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — As of 7:00 p.m., the I-80 has reopened in both directions in the Sierra after shutting down for over four hours due to the fire burning near Dutch Flat. All evacuations have been lifted and residents can go back to...
KCRA.com
More than 5,000 people lose power in the Natomas area, SMUD map shows
A power outage impacted thousands of people in the Natomas area of Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, according to SMUD’s outage map. A SMUD representative told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." The outage began at 1:18 p.m. and the estimated restoration time was supposed...
KCRA.com
Video: Large Mosquito Fire flare-up shoots column of smoke into air
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A large flare-up fromthe Mosquito Fire forcing evacuations in both Placer and El Dorado counties was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon. KCRA 3 Photojournalist John Breedlove caught the column of smoke burning near the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Find the latest on the Mosquito...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire holds steady amid cooler temperatures, but weekend wind could be risky
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 67,669 acres and...
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
KCRA.com
Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton
A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
