ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 8

Ronald
3d ago

Must be the results of that 6th booster having a positive effect. The 3rd arm I have grown is now functioning as well as my other two. Damm life is good, I can now hold 3 beers at the same time watching my favorite football team the Lionettes.

Reply
3
Mike guest
3d ago

Amid all the vaccines like diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella ,chicken pox, flu, hepatitis, ETC, I've never seen a vaccine that required me to wear a mask, and ,maintain a "social" distance --even when "fully" vaccinated. I never heard of a vaccine that spreads the virus, even after vaccination. I never heard of rewards, $ incentives, discounts, to take the vaxx. I never saw discrimination against those who did not. If you hadn't been vaccinated. no one tried to make you feel like a bad person. I never saw a vaccine that threatened the relationship between family and friends. I've never seen a vaccine used to threaten your livelihood. I've never seen a vaccine that would allow a 12-year-old to override parental consent. After all the vaccines mentioned above, I've never seen a vaccine like this one which discriminates, divides, and judges Society. And as the social fabric tightens...t's a powerful vaccine!! It does all of these things...EXCEPT immunization !

Reply(2)
2
Related
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
abc12.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing five Michigan locations to cut costs

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close 56 stores in the U.S. on Thursday, including five in Michigan. 31075 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills. Northville Retail Center in Northville. Green Ridge Square in Walker. 50551 Waterside Drive in Chesterfield. 9050 Highland Road in White Lake Township. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Macomb County, MI
Health
Oakland County, MI
Health
Wayne County, MI
Government
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne County, MI
Health
Macomb County, MI
Government
County
Wayne County, MI
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Labor Day#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Locals say if lake’s name is offensive to Native Americans, change it

Impressive homes ring a clear blue lake in Oxford Township. Docks extend into the water, anchoring large boats of all kinds. People sit quietly in a rowboat, waiting for the fish to bite on a sunny September afternoon. Many enjoying Squ– Lake, in southwestern Oxford Township, don’t know that its...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Michigan Daily

What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?

Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy