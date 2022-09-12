ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Island named 2022 Park of the Year by Amusement Today

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
How does the title of amusement park of the year sound? To Kings Island, probably pretty good.

Over the weekend, Kings Island received the award and title by Amusement Today at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards in San Antonio, Texas.

The trade journal's publisher and editor-in-chief, Gary Slade, selected the park for the Publisher's Pick Award for Park of the Year because of its "important history and celebration of it, with its 50th anniversary event this summer, its excellence in providing record-breaking rides and its ongoing commitment to quality, maintenance and extreme safety in the amusement and theme-park industry," Kings Island wrote in an announcementon on its website.

Kings Island:This Mason grad wrote the book on amusement park's history

The local park was also a top finalist in four other categories:

  • Best New Show of 2022: second place ("Fun, Fireworks and Fifty – A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular") and fourth place ("Phantom Theater Encore").
  • Best Kids’ Area of 2022: second place (Planet Snoopy).
  • Best Guest Experience of 2022: fourth place.
  • Best Wooden Roller Coaster of 2022: fifth place (the Beast), sixth place (Mystic Timbers).

According to Kings Island, the Beast is one of only two wooden roller coaters to place in the top 10 every year in the more than 20 years of the Golden Ticket Awards from Amusement Today.

Kings Island first opened in April 1972, as a new amusement park to replace the old Coney Island, which closed in 1971. It opened with five original themed areas, attractions and a number of rides, 11 of which still remain today.

Kings Island:Top 10 retired rides we miss the most

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

