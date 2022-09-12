Read full article on original website
UPDATE: SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket launch a third time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: With less than 30 seconds to go, SpaceX scrubbed its Falcon 9 rocket launch for a third time Thursday evening. The launch window is now set for 9:05 p.m. Friday. See our previous story below:. After unfavorable weather delayed its last two attempts, SpaceX...
Tonight: SpaceX to make 2nd attempt at launching Falcon 9 rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening. The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is scheduled for 9:48 p.m. Another...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
Brevard County high school launches first ever eSports team
The clicks on the keyboard aren't the sounds of students learning. Some Brevard County kids are trying out for Eau Gallie's first ever eSports team.
NASA announces 2 potential launch windows for Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: During an update on Monday, NASA announced that a 70-minute launch window will open Sept. 27 at 11:37 a.m., with a backup 109-minute launch window opening at 2:52 p.m. Oct. 2 for Artemis I. Read our previous story below:. NASA is making headway toward...
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
Ground Stop Issued for Orlando International Airport
UPDATE: Orlando International Airport is currently experiencing delays due to weather. Find out more here. Air travel can be a bit tricky right now. There have been thousands of delays and cancelations of flights, as well as some issues with baggage. A lot of these issues have been said to be due to staffing issues, but there’s another problem you have to think about when flying — the weather. And, an important weather update is now affecting the airport in Orlando.
SpaceX aims for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday. The company is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The weather...
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Carrying Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Set for Tuesday, September 13
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying Starlink 4-34 mission from Cape Canaveral is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13. Launch is targeted for 10 p.m. ET. The mission will carry another batch of Starlink internet satellites to space. SpaceX’s first stage...
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?
Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
High school golf teams get fresh look thanks to Brevard business
MELBOURNE, Fla. – High school golf players in Brevard County will be hitting the links with a little more school pride this season. They’ll be playing with new bags thanks to one small business and an owner who wanted to give back. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
People on Merritt Island report flooding after several inches of rain
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County says its drainage system is moving 85,000 gallons of water every minute after 7 or 8 inches of rain flooded neighborhoods Wednesday. Public works said that amount of rain is close to what the county saw during hurricanes in the past. [TRENDING: Here’s...
Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever
BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
10 Indian River Lagoon projects funded through Space Coast tourism dollars
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Oyster restoration, seagrass planting and removing old watercraft were among the projects selected for funding by the Brevard County Commission during its last regular meeting of August. What You Need To Know. Ten projects were funded for the upcoming fiscal year from the so-called “bed...
Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million
Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December
The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
VIDEO: The Security Process Will Be DIFFERENT at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C
It has been a big year for Disney World, with new additions in the form of restaurants and rides, as well as the 50th Anniversary celebrations. Because of this, travel to Orlando has been quite popular recently!. And since travel is so heavy, the Orlando International Airport is in the...
