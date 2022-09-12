ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola County, FL
Florida Industry
Osceola County, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Ground Stop Issued for Orlando International Airport

UPDATE: Orlando International Airport is currently experiencing delays due to weather. Find out more here. Air travel can be a bit tricky right now. There have been thousands of delays and cancelations of flights, as well as some issues with baggage. A lot of these issues have been said to be due to staffing issues, but there’s another problem you have to think about when flying — the weather. And, an important weather update is now affecting the airport in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Has Elite Airways flown its last flight from Vero?

Something needs to change – and fast – after Elite’s summer no-show in Vero Beach, when it canceled 27 of its 35 scheduled flights into and out of our airport in June, then scrapped all commercial passenger service here in July, August and September. Elite Airways president...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

High school golf teams get fresh look thanks to Brevard business

MELBOURNE, Fla. – High school golf players in Brevard County will be hitting the links with a little more school pride this season. They’ll be playing with new bags thanks to one small business and an owner who wanted to give back. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Pride Fest returns bigger than ever

BREVARD COUNTY — There’s no better feeling than being comfortable in your skin and accepted for who you are. Brevard County is going to share some love as the public is invited to attend a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this month. The Space Coast Pride Festival and...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Riverfront (yes, not oceanfront) property listed for $25 million

Vero’s continuing ascent into the real estate stratosphere was illustrated anew last month when a riverfront development tract on the south barrier island went on the market for $25 million. The 17.45-acre property, directly across A1A from Atlantis and bifurcated, at least for the moment, by a 110-foot-wide strip,...
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Melbourne Orlando International Airport Announces New Service from Sunwing Airlines Starting in December

The announcement comes as MLB prepares to open its renovated and expanded terminal adding an additional 86,000 square feet of new facilities. BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport announced the arrival of Sunwing Airlines, offering new nonstop flights connecting three Canadian destinations with Central Florida. Sunwing Airlines will begin flights on December 10, 2022.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

