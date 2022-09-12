Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Safe Places to Walk in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Chinese Restaurants in Pocomoke City, MD: Sushi, Dumplings, Soup, and MoreKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Salisbury University gearing up for Sea Gull Century bike tour
SALISBURY, Md.- You could see upwards to 5,000 bicyclists hitting the Eastern Shore roads on October 8. That’s because the nationally recognized bike tour, Sea Gull Century, is coming back. It will begin and end on Salisbury University’s campus. Cyclists can leave campus for two optional routes, which are a 100 mile and a 63 mile. There will be rest stops along the way and at the SU finish line there will be music and a big celebration. We’re told overall this event brings a lot to the area.
WMDT.com
National Folk Fest brings in over 400,000 attendees throughout four-year run
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury and the National Council for the Traditional Arts have announced the final attendance estimates for the multi-year residency of the National Folk Festival in Salisbury. We’re told the event tallied more than 400,000 attendees who visited Downtown Salisbury for the event through...
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury Sept. 16th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday is back this week in Downtown Salisbury with the theme being “Weird Science”. Come out and check out the wacky crafts and cool science experiments, not to mention live music. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m., and we’ll have a table out there, so be sure to stop by and say hi.
WMDT.com
Easton officer awarded
EASTON, Md. – Officer Kyle Hardy was chosen as the Officer of the 2nd Quarter for 2022. Hardy is assigned to Patrol Division 1, and officials say he has a positive attitude and is ready for whatever comes his way. We want to hear your good news, just email...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Sussex Tech students receive award
SUSSEX CO., Del. – Sussex Tech High School students earned academic honors for the College Board National Recognition Program. These programs grant under-represented students with academic honors that help with college applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. We...
WMDT.com
“The need is ever increasing:” BrightBloom Centers opens new facility in Milford, expands services for families impacted by autism
MILFORD, Del.- “So we’ve seen this explosion of demand and we’re really working hard to meet it,” BrightBloom Centers CEO Diliana Henry said. There’s a growing need to support families impacted by autism in Delaware and BrightBloom Centers plans to tackle that with the opening of its new facility in Milford. This marks the organization’s fourth office in the first state.
WMDT.com
Mandala Pies opening their Berlin location on Saturday
BERLIN, Md.- If you have a sweet tooth and want to try some tasty treats, a new Berlin bakery will be opening Saturday. This will be Mandala Pies second spot and they’ll be located on Williams Street. After falling in love with the Berlin community during the town’s farmers markets, they were happy when this space became available. Now, after months of working hard to get this space ready the owners can’t wait to share it with everyone.
WMDT.com
Caesar Rodney School District receives grant to further outdoor education
CAMDEN, Del. – Caesar Rodney School District (CRSD) now has $227,000 to further environmental education, thanks to a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The grant comes as part of the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund. CRSD is the only school district in the country to receive a grant of this kind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Beebe announces amended visitor policy for COVID-19 positive patients
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Health Dept. supports Sickle Cell Awareness Month with ‘Wear Red’ campaign
MARYLAND – 1 and 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait. As a push to bring more awareness to the disease, The Wicomico County Health Department encourages the community to show support for National Sickle Cell Month with it’s ‘Wear Red Day’. campaign.
WMDT.com
Delaware Team Hope Walk raising awareness for Huntington’s Disease on Oct. 1
LEWES, Del.- If you’re looking for a way to get your exercise in but also raise money for a good cause, the Delaware Team Hope Walk is the perfect event to attend. The Huntington Disease Society of America’s Northeast Region will host the walk on October 1. This will happen at Cape Henlopen State Park at 11 a.m.
WMDT.com
Drive-thru flu clinic to be held in Georgetown Oct. 1st
GEORGETOWN, Del. – TidalHealth has announced its annual drive-thru flu clinic in Georgetown. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus at 21179 College Drive. Free seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccines will be administered to individuals age 13 and older (ages 13 to 17 are asked to bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
DSU makes Top 10 Public HBCU in U.S.
DELAWARE – DSU recently moved to the #2 Public HBCU in the United States. This comes from the annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
WMDT.com
Caesar Rodney dominates Dover to improve to 3-1
CAMDEN, Del.– Caesar Rodney defeated Dover in a final score of 3-1 on Thursday night. CR would win the first set to go up 1-0 early. Dover would take it down to the wire in the second game as they would tie it up 1-1. The Riders would pull...
WMDT.com
Choptank River may be impacted by the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mixed testing results from the Chesapeake Bay are showing right here on Delmarva. That is because the Chesapeake Bay is connected to the tributaries here. The Choptank River could be in trouble here if these numbers don’t improve. The river is very prominent here on the Eastern Shore. People use it for recreation like fishing and crabbing. Emily Ranson with Clean Water Action says for that river usage is going to be a major concern.
WMDT.com
MDOT announces funding for public transportation projects across state
MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has announced more than $950,000 in awards for innovative public transportation projects in the state. Locally, the City of Salisbury is set to get $79,977 to conduct a feasibility study on ridership and benefits of a local transit service...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pallet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
WMDT.com
John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
WBOC
An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach
A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
Comments / 0