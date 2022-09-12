ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial Dispute

Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Our sources tell TMZ ... Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle up. As you know, Rosengart has accused both Jamie and Tri Star of misappropriating massive amounts of money from Britney ... an allegation they have strongly denied.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Share Wet Tongue Kiss During NYFW

Hip hop's most unpredictable couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, claim they're on the sunny side of their relationship now -- after 2 public fights -- and proved it on a NY Fashion Week runway!!!. The couple grabbed the spotlight Wednesday night at Natalie Nunn, Daniel's Leather and Zeus Network's NYFW...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Makes a Jaw-Dropping Appearance on the Runway at NY Fashion Week

“When you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES,” the RHOBH cast member wrote about modeling for PRISCAVera. Lisa Rinna just made her return to the New York Fashion Week runways in a sizzling look. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked gorgeous as she modeled a formfitting white tank dress with a back slit for PRISCAVera’s September 12 show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers

No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
WORLD
TMZ.com

The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder

The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bs#Ej
TMZ.com

'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Splits from Husband Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is a single woman again, because she and her husband are dunzo ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... the "Pitch Perfect" star and Tyler Stanaland have officially called it quits -- this after rumors of infidelity, although we're told there's no truth to any of those and that they had no bearing on the breakup.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

DJ Drama Blames the Streets, Not PnB Rock's GF for His Murder

PnB Rock's cold-blooded murder isn't sitting well with the hip-hop community -- just ask DJ Drama, who's especially feeling the pain, because he worked with his fellow Philly rap native as he was on the come-up. The 'Gangsta Grillz' creator's dropping a PSA, of sorts, about the ongoing debate about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda Says the 'Chickenhead' Is Hip Hop's Best Dance Ever

Bobby Shmurda popularized his own 'Shmoney' dance but it's not rap's greatest rug-cutter as far as the "Hot N***a" rapper is concerned. While sitting down with Complex for its "Bracket" series, Bobby named the "Chickenhead," famously shown in Chingy's "Right Thurr" video as hip hop's GOAT dance move!!!. None of...
HIP HOP
TMZ.com

Saucy Santana & Coi Leray Perform During NYFW

New York Fashion Week is one for the record books, especially for rappers ... including Saucy Santana and Coi Leray. The 2 blossoming rap stars were recruited for the first-ever NYC show put together by LA-based outfit The Model Experience, and they went big for their debut. We're told more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cropped Top Cutie Turned Into!

Before this lil' blondie turned into an actress and a television personality, she was the only girl on the baseball team, hanging with her sister and growing up in Downers Grove, Illinois. She's known to portray the 'hot girl' in movies and was deemed as a wild thing back in...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Daily Mail

From a chubby-cheeked baby in her mother's arms to accompanying the Queen's coffin on its final journey, photos capture the extraordinary bond between Princess Anne and her dear Mama

Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Princess Royal has taken on a leading roles in the processions as her mother's coffin travels around the country. Born in 1950, Princess Anne was the Queen's second child and only daughter, and even went through a rebellious stage as a teenager, once telling photographers to 'naff off.' There were also flings, including a kiss and tell from her police bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers

Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy