TMZ.com
Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial Dispute
Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Our sources tell TMZ ... Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle up. As you know, Rosengart has accused both Jamie and Tri Star of misappropriating massive amounts of money from Britney ... an allegation they have strongly denied.
TMZ.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Share Wet Tongue Kiss During NYFW
Hip hop's most unpredictable couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, claim they're on the sunny side of their relationship now -- after 2 public fights -- and proved it on a NY Fashion Week runway!!!. The couple grabbed the spotlight Wednesday night at Natalie Nunn, Daniel's Leather and Zeus Network's NYFW...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Makes a Jaw-Dropping Appearance on the Runway at NY Fashion Week
“When you’re 59 years old and you get asked to walk a runway show you say YES,” the RHOBH cast member wrote about modeling for PRISCAVera. Lisa Rinna just made her return to the New York Fashion Week runways in a sizzling look. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked gorgeous as she modeled a formfitting white tank dress with a back slit for PRISCAVera’s September 12 show.
TMZ.com
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon Announces Surprise Birth of Baby Girl with Model LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon is gonna have a "Game of Thrones" situation in about 50 years -- he's just welcomed a surprise (to the world, anyway) birth of a daughter, his 9th child, with model LaNisha Cole. It feels like it was just yesterday -- it was actually a couple months ago...
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
Parents are mocked for Twilight -inspired baby name, people say it sounds like they lost a bet
PARENTS of all backgrounds have had arguments over what to name a newborn. But when one family decided to go with a name from Twilight, it was Reddit users who had a bone to pick. A newborn baby arrived in the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania last month and her birth...
TMZ.com
'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Splits from Husband Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow is a single woman again, because she and her husband are dunzo ... TMZ has learned. Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... the "Pitch Perfect" star and Tyler Stanaland have officially called it quits -- this after rumors of infidelity, although we're told there's no truth to any of those and that they had no bearing on the breakup.
TMZ.com
DJ Drama Blames the Streets, Not PnB Rock's GF for His Murder
PnB Rock's cold-blooded murder isn't sitting well with the hip-hop community -- just ask DJ Drama, who's especially feeling the pain, because he worked with his fellow Philly rap native as he was on the come-up. The 'Gangsta Grillz' creator's dropping a PSA, of sorts, about the ongoing debate about...
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
TMZ.com
Bobby Shmurda Says the 'Chickenhead' Is Hip Hop's Best Dance Ever
Bobby Shmurda popularized his own 'Shmoney' dance but it's not rap's greatest rug-cutter as far as the "Hot N***a" rapper is concerned. While sitting down with Complex for its "Bracket" series, Bobby named the "Chickenhead," famously shown in Chingy's "Right Thurr" video as hip hop's GOAT dance move!!!. None of...
Jason Bateman Accidentally Stepped on Lizzo’s Emmys Gown — See Her Priceless Reaction
Lizzo was a red-ruffled dream at the 2022 Emmys, but her tulle dress created a little obstacle for Jason Bateman on the red carpet. E! News caught the moment on camera when Jason accidentally stepped on her train. See her priceless reaction below!. The moment happened as they headed into...
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Says Rap Needs to End 'Bubblegum' and 'Gun' Lyrics
"Flex" rapper Rich Homie Quan is fired up these days as he's plotting a comeback to the top spot ... but he realizes things are much different in the game today than they were in 2013 when he got rich rapping. TMZ Hip Hop spotted RHQ Wednesday in NYC, and...
TMZ.com
Saucy Santana & Coi Leray Perform During NYFW
New York Fashion Week is one for the record books, especially for rappers ... including Saucy Santana and Coi Leray. The 2 blossoming rap stars were recruited for the first-ever NYC show put together by LA-based outfit The Model Experience, and they went big for their debut. We're told more...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cropped Top Cutie Turned Into!
Before this lil' blondie turned into an actress and a television personality, she was the only girl on the baseball team, hanging with her sister and growing up in Downers Grove, Illinois. She's known to portray the 'hot girl' in movies and was deemed as a wild thing back in...
From a chubby-cheeked baby in her mother's arms to accompanying the Queen's coffin on its final journey, photos capture the extraordinary bond between Princess Anne and her dear Mama
Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Princess Royal has taken on a leading roles in the processions as her mother's coffin travels around the country. Born in 1950, Princess Anne was the Queen's second child and only daughter, and even went through a rebellious stage as a teenager, once telling photographers to 'naff off.' There were also flings, including a kiss and tell from her police bodyguard.
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
