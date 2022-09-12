Read full article on original website
247Sports
Tennessee assistant coaches hit road leading up to Akron game
A couple of Tennessee’s assistant coaches hit the road Friday to do some recruiting leading up to the Vols’ game Saturday night against Akron.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-Akron Gameday Preview
Looking for a preview of 15th-ranked Tennessee’s game against Akron?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from his in-laws’ house in Huntsville, Alabama) convened via the magic of The Internets to preview 15th-ranked Tennessee’s Saturday night visit from Akron at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
