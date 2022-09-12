ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-Akron Gameday Preview

Looking for a preview of 15th-ranked Tennessee’s game against Akron?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from his in-laws’ house in Huntsville, Alabama) convened via the magic of The Internets to preview 15th-ranked Tennessee’s Saturday night visit from Akron at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy