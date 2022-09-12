Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Unhappy Customer Accused of Beating Contractor with Bat in Coconut Creek
A Wynmoor community resident wasn’t happy with the remodeling job in his Coconut Creek apartment, so he struck the contractor on the back of his head with a baseball bat and held him until he agreed to a refund, police said. Gennady Barakon, 60, was arrested Monday on charges...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
NBC Miami
Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe. “I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.
Man Smashes Through Car Window With Bare Hands, Attacks Driver in Coral Springs
An irate Margate man smashed his way through the driver’s side window of a car with his bare hands and assaulted the driver in Coral Springs Friday, court records show. Boyd Haynes, 51, of 1009 NW 62nd Ave., carried out the road rage assault in the 10600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 2:40 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student, 11, outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral, and now the 11-year-old victim’s daughter is demanding action. The child’s...
cw34.com
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
bulletin-news.com
Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek
A GoPro H2 video camera was allegedly discovered by a colleague hidden inside a package of Band-Aids on the bathroom shelf, deliberately placed next to the toilet, according to investigators, who have charged a man from Coral Springs with video voyeurism. The little video camera that was hidden by toilet...
25 car break-ins occur in West Palm Beach community
Police in West Palm Beach said they are searching for two teens wanted for breaking into dozens of cars. It happened in the Twin Lakes public housing community over the weekend.
Click10.com
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
'This stuff is poison': Teen fatally overdoses at Hollywood high school
One teen was found dead and another sickened after reportedly overdosing on tainted pills at Hollywood's Helen Bernstein High School.Sept. 14, 2022.
NBC Miami
Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars
The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
Click10.com
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked
Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach.
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Driver, Trying to ID Woman Killed in Pompano Beach Hit-and-Run
Deputies are searching for a driver and trying to identify a woman who was killed following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said an adult female pedestrian, who has yet to be...
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
bulletin-news.com
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
As police searched for suspects, family and friends of one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park recognized the victim as a local rapper. Monday just after midnight, a gunshot took place next to a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Two men and...
dailyadvent.com
The Exact Techniques this Eye Surgeon Uses to Get Prettier, Younger-Looking Eyes
Face Sponsored by Boca Raton, FL oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Steven Fagien · PhotoAlto/Alix Minde/Getty Images The best eye surgery results are ones you can’t tell are surgery, says Boca Raton, FL, oculoplastic surgeon Steven Fagien, MD. Past techniques for eyelid lifts left patients looking “done” and “different,” but...
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
