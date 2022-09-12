ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
bulletin-news.com

Coworker Accused of Video Voyeurism on the Job in Coconut Creek

A GoPro H2 video camera was allegedly discovered by a colleague hidden inside a package of Band-Aids on the bathroom shelf, deliberately placed next to the toilet, according to investigators, who have charged a man from Coral Springs with video voyeurism. The little video camera that was hidden by toilet...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
