Claire Rousay Releases New Album to Benefit the Trevor Project: Listen
Claire Rousay has shared a new album called Wouldn’t Have to Hurt. The album is out via Rousay’s own American Dreams Records imprint Mended Dreams. All proceeds from the record go to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Stream the title track below; buy the album at Bandcamp.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The Mars Volta, the Beths, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the Mars Volta, the Beths, Djo (aka Stranger Things’ Joe Keery), Mura Masa, Michelle Branch, Lyzza, Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man, and Sumerlands. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Phoenix and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig Do “Tonight” on Colbert: Watch
Phoenix visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert yesterday to perform their Alpha Zulu track “Tonight,” with an appearance from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig split-screened in, apparently using footage from the song’s video. Pheonix’s follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo is out November 4. “Tonight” marks the...
Pitchfork Announces the 1990s Karaoke Party
Desperate to scream “You Oughta Know” in front of a crowd so loudly your ex will hear it? Think the world needs to hear your Mariah Carey impression? Dying to do a “The Boy Is Mine” duet with your bestie? Join Pitchfork and The Kings of Karaoke on Tuesday, September 27 at the Woods (48 S. 4th St. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) for an epic ’90s karaoke party. This 21+ event is free and open to the public—no RSVP necessary, but it’s first come, first serve. The party starts at 8 p.m.
Foo Fighters Announce New Essential Album
Foo Fighters have announced a new greatest hits collection. The physical-only release, called The Essential Foo Fighters, is out October 28 via Legacy Recordings. Find the tracklist—featuring hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong,” and “Best of You”—below. The Essential Foo Fighters follows the...
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Song “Talking to Yourself”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared her latest single from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. This one’s called “Talking to Yourself.” It’s produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. Give it a listen below. The Loneliest Time is...
Hammered Hulls Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Rights and Reproductions”: Listen
Hammered Hulls—the band of bassist Mary Timony, vocalist Alec MacKaye, guitarist Mark Cisneros, and drummer Chris Wilson—have announced their debut LP, Careening, with the new song “Rights and Reproductions.” The album is due out October 28 via Dischord. Check out the album artwork, tracklist, and “Rights and Reproductions” below.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Coyotes”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared the first song from his forthcoming album YTILAER, which is out October 14 via Drag City. Listen to the new song “Coyotes” below. “We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. “Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”
Ramsey Lewis, Revered Jazz Pianist, Dies at 87
Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who had a crossover hit in 1965’s “The ‘In’ Crowd,” died today (September 12) at his home in Chicago. He was 87 years old. Lewis grew up in Chicago and began taking piano lessons at 4 years old. He was a sworn jazz fan whose first band, the Clefs, began while he was in high school. The three band members who weren’t drafted in the Korean War—Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt—formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio. They would go on to perform regularly, release their first album on Chess in 1956, and ultimately release their Grammy-winning hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” in 1965.
iLe Announces New Album Nacarile, Shares New Song “Traguito”: Listen
ILe has announced her third album Nacarile. It’s out October 21 via Sony U.S. Latin. The lead single “Traguito,” out today, features Chilean icon Mon Laferte. “I like iLe's voice, it has a lot of personality and I really enjoy the type of music that she makes,” Mon Laferte said in a statement. “Although the song was already in the works, iLe invited me to write a new part of it so it was a challenge to add something more to a story that already existed. Thank you iLe, I enjoyed the process and I hope everyone enjoys the final recording as much as I do.” Hear it below.
Jazmine Sullivan Joins John Legend on New Song “Love”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan has joined John Legend on a new song, a track titled “Love.” It appears on Legend’s new album Legend, which is out today (September 8). Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rapsody, and Amber Mark appear elsewhere on the album. Check it out “Love” below. After...
Nothing’s Shocking
Anyone who’d ever put a microphone in front of Perry Farrell should’ve known that the oral history of Jane’s Addiction couldn’t possibly be contained by a print magazine. Still, Brendan Mullen got the green light to cover the band’s 2003 reunion for Spin and went 10,000 words over the original assignment. Within two years, it turned into a 300-page book. Throughout Whores: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction, a large cast of disgruntled ex-bandmates and business partners credit the band’s 1988 debut Nothing’s Shocking as the first truly mainstream alternative rock album, though Farrell does acknowledge that he did not invent the concept. As the leader of pre-Jane’s goth outfit Psi Com and an ambassador of the mongrel Los Angeles post-punk scene that birthed Fishbone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he respected the ideological purity of America’s underground rock royalty. But none of them saw the big picture like Farrell, a product of New York privilege who reinvented himself as a motor-mouthed L.A. street hustler. Alternative rock was going to strange and exciting places with or without Jane’s Addiction, and Nothing’s Shocking made it go Hollywood.
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Listen to Su’Lan’s “This n’ That”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Anybody can get it on a Su’Lan song. The Oakland duo don’t seem to be fond of anyone but each other, but they’re chill about it; on “This n’ That,” Saunsu and Emahalani saunter over a breezy Bay Area groove while making sure that everyone knows they don’t give a shit about them. “Bitches want to be my friend, but here’s the plan/I’m only fuckin ’round with sis, so you tell you bitches we don’t fuck with you hoes,” Emahalani passively raps in the first verse. That point is made stronger later when Saunsu lays down even more disrespect: “Yo’ mama a hoe,” she raps in a near whisper. My advice to their targets is to not take it too personally, as Su’Lan have this smoke for everyone.
Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey
Since their inception in 2013, Butcher Brown have used jazz as a framework for experimentation, transforming it into any sonic hybrid their collective mind can dream up. Their grandiose instrumentations are constructed with enough clarity to hear how each of their five members’ individual genius contributes to the sum’s deconstruction of soul and funk, providing the foundation for outside artists like Pink Siifu and Alex Isley to hop onto. Their latest album, Butcher Brown Presents: Triple Trey is a continuation of their ongoing pursuit of genre’s dismantling, finding a natural home within the comfortable confines of hip-hop and big-band jazz.
Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Release New Song “Me Duele”: Listen
Bomba Estéreo have shared a new song in collaboration with Manu Chao. “Me Duele” was made in Liliana Saumet’s home studio on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. Give it a listen below. “We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever,” Bomba...
Mavi Announces New Album Laughing So Hard It Hurts, Shares New Song “Baking Soda”: Listen
Mavi has announced the follow-up to his debut 2019 album Let the Sun Talk. The new one, Laughing So Hard It Hurts, is out October 14. It’s led by the new single “Baking Soda,” which was produced by Monte Booker and Amarah. Check out the Brick-directed video for that track below.
Dimensional Bleed
Over the past decade of heavy shoegaze music, Holy Fawn have enjoyed a uniquely organic success story. The Arizona four-piece broke out with their 2018 debut, Death Spells, which they self-released online before it garnered re-releases from British punk/metal label Holy Roar and New York indie/emo mainstay Triple Crown. They’ve since found fans in post-hardcore-turned-prog mainstays Thrice, Swedish metal giants Cult of Luna, and perhaps most crucially, blackgaze icons Deafheaven, all of whom have invited Holy Fawn on tour. For modern fans of shoegaze, blackgaze, or post-metal, Holy Fawn have become the ultimate “recommended if you like” band. They’re the people’s champs.
Listen to amani and robalu’s “mofiyah”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For New York rappers amani and robalu, hip-hop is as much about liberation as it is about music. Their bars can be funny, thoughtful, and pointed, but each lands with stone-faced conviction, as if their words teeter on the brink of life and death. On “mofiyah,” a standout from their recent collaborative album ill be right black!, the duo trade short verses with allusions to Greek mythology and Chappelle’s Show over deteriorating drums, sirens, and vocal loops. The self-produced beat is hypnotic, but amani and robalu’s voices—one mid-range and urgent, one deeper and stoic—cut through everyday anxieties with a fresh twist on old-fashioned rap bravado.
Vote Now for Your Favorite 1990s Albums and Songs
The 1990s were a monumental time for music: the golden age of hip-hop, the global spread of rave culture, the commercial explosion of alt-rock, the rise of almost every sub-genre still thriving today. Starting on September 26, and continuing throughout October, Pitchfork will celebrate this influential decade with a series of lists, features, and interviews. But first: we want to hear from you.
