KSNB Local4
New Library Dean Evan Boyd sees ‘great opportunity’ at UNK
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Evan Boyd grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota – population 2,000. He knows a thing or two about rural, Midwest communities, but he also got a taste of big-city life while working in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago and Philadelphia. When he applied for the library...
KSNB Local4
New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KSNB Local4
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
KSNB Local4
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
KSNB Local4
Traudt leads Grand Island volleyball to rivalry sweep over Kearney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney volleyball traveled to face Grand Island in rivalry Class A action Thursday. The Bearcats competed, but Tia Traudt led the Islanders with 24 kills to lead GI to a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia softball squeaks by Polk County in triangular win
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted a triangular with Polk County and Exeter-Milligan/Friend/Fillmore Central at the Smith Thursday. The Hawkettes scored an inside-the-park home run against the Slammers, which is a co-op between Cross County, High Plains Community and Osceola, and won 5-4. Watch the embedded video for...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
KSNB Local4
‘Samfest 2022′ celebrates several milestones
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hastings to celebrate over six decades of service. Samfest 2022 honored not only Good Samaritan Village’s 65th anniversary but also celebrated Good Samaritan Society as a whole for 100 years of service to the nation. The day...
KSNB Local4
Shelton football leading Paxton, game postponed to Friday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelton football hosted Paxton for six-man action Thursday. The Bulldogs took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter before weather led to its postponement with 7:34 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs and Tigers will resume play Friday at 2:00 p.m. Watch the embedded video for...
KSNB Local4
KPS addresses LGBTQ+ books controversy following board meeting drama
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Controversy filled the air during Monday night’s Kearney Public School board meeting. A handful of people showed up to voice their opinions on how some schools in the district offer up LGBTQ+ books in their library. More than half of the people who spoke during...
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
KSNB Local4
Active storms tonight and again Friday night..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms lit up the radar late Thursday afternoon and will continue to drift east as individual cells track southwest to northeast through Thursday evening. Most of the storms will be relatively weak but during the intital stage of development early in the evening, one or two cells could strengthen enough to produce winds from 50 to 60 mph along with some hail. After sunset most of the activity will weaken with most of the remnants continuing to track east of the Tri-Cities after midnight as the coverage diminishes.
KSNB Local4
Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
KSNB Local4
Another very warm day with increasing winds and clouds this afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Starting off this morning with rather quiet and mild conditions around the region. But don’t let it fool you as changes are on the way with a low pressure system moving in from the west. Expect increasing clouds and winds as we head into the afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures very warm in the low 90s. Windy this afternoon as well with south winds at 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms for northwest and north central spots this afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
