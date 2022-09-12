HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Starting off this morning with rather quiet and mild conditions around the region. But don’t let it fool you as changes are on the way with a low pressure system moving in from the west. Expect increasing clouds and winds as we head into the afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures very warm in the low 90s. Windy this afternoon as well with south winds at 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms for northwest and north central spots this afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

