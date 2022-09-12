Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Salisbury University gearing up for Sea Gull Century bike tour
SALISBURY, Md.- You could see upwards to 5,000 bicyclists hitting the Eastern Shore roads on October 8. That’s because the nationally recognized bike tour, Sea Gull Century, is coming back. It will begin and end on Salisbury University’s campus. Cyclists can leave campus for two optional routes, which are a 100 mile and a 63 mile. There will be rest stops along the way and at the SU finish line there will be music and a big celebration. We’re told overall this event brings a lot to the area.
WMDT.com
National Folk Fest brings in over 400,000 attendees throughout four-year run
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury and the National Council for the Traditional Arts have announced the final attendance estimates for the multi-year residency of the National Folk Festival in Salisbury. We’re told the event tallied more than 400,000 attendees who visited Downtown Salisbury for the event through...
WMDT.com
Easton officer awarded
EASTON, Md. – Officer Kyle Hardy was chosen as the Officer of the 2nd Quarter for 2022. Hardy is assigned to Patrol Division 1, and officials say he has a positive attitude and is ready for whatever comes his way. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury Sept. 16th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday is back this week in Downtown Salisbury with the theme being “Weird Science”. Come out and check out the wacky crafts and cool science experiments, not to mention live music. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m., and we’ll have a table out there, so be sure to stop by and say hi.
chestertownspy.org
The Mt. Vernon of the Mid-Shore: Midge Ingersoll and her Vision for Handsell
The road leading to historic Handsell, tucked away amid farmland in the rural outskirts of Vienna, Maryland, is long, winding, and well worth taking. Located 15 minutes from Cambridge, one mile off of Rt. 50, the original Chicone Village (also referred to as Indiantown), can be previewed on Google Maps, TripAdvisor, Zoominfo, and TikTok.
WMDT.com
Sussex Tech students receive award
SUSSEX CO., Del. – Sussex Tech High School students earned academic honors for the College Board National Recognition Program. These programs grant under-represented students with academic honors that help with college applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. We...
WMDT.com
Beebe announces amended visitor policy for COVID-19 positive patients
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.
WMDT.com
Delaware Team Hope Walk raising awareness for Huntington’s Disease on Oct. 1
LEWES, Del.- If you’re looking for a way to get your exercise in but also raise money for a good cause, the Delaware Team Hope Walk is the perfect event to attend. The Huntington Disease Society of America’s Northeast Region will host the walk on October 1. This will happen at Cape Henlopen State Park at 11 a.m.
WMDT.com
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Health Dept. supports Sickle Cell Awareness Month with ‘Wear Red’ campaign
MARYLAND – 1 and 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait. As a push to bring more awareness to the disease, The Wicomico County Health Department encourages the community to show support for National Sickle Cell Month with it’s ‘Wear Red Day’. campaign.
Cape Gazette
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
WMDT.com
Drive-thru flu clinic to be held in Georgetown Oct. 1st
GEORGETOWN, Del. – TidalHealth has announced its annual drive-thru flu clinic in Georgetown. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus at 21179 College Drive. Free seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccines will be administered to individuals age 13 and older (ages 13 to 17 are asked to bring a parent or legal guardian to sign consent).
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 16, 2022
A permanent Boardwalk was constructed in 1892 and extended for eight blocks along the oceanfront. Styles were more formal in the 1890s and 1900s — men in suits and ties and ladies in long dresses and big hats were normal attire for strolling the early Boardwalk in Ocean City.
The Dispatch
Resort Prepared For Pop-Up Rally if It Returns; OC Police Chief Says ‘We Never Want To Let Our Guard Down’
OCEAN CITY — It remains to be seen if the annual September pop-up motorized event materializes next weekend, but resort officials are prepared nonetheless. For several years, a motorized special event formerly known as H2Oi popped up each late September in the resort, often with disturbing results. While the formal H2Oi even has long since moved out of the resort area to Atlantic City and other locations, the annual September pop-up motor vehicle event has continued to be a troublesome weekend in the resort although the annual rally has been tamer in recent years. Last year, arrests, citations issued and tows were down considerably from the prior year, suggesting possibly the annual pop-up rally has begun to run its course in Ocean City.
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
WMDT.com
John Rieley leads in Sussex County Council District 5 race
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Councilman John Rieley maintains a strong lead in the 5th District Republican primary race. At last check, with 99% of precincts reporting, Rieley held a sizeable lead over his opponent, Keller Hopkins, garnering 62.65 % of the vote compared to Hopkins’ 37.35 %.
WBOC
Tiny Home Village Construction Underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Tiny Home Village is up on Anne Street in Salisbury. The tiny homes are for the chronically homeless. Salisbury's Housing and Homelessness Manager Christine Chestnutt says housing is critical for one's mental health. "Living in fight or flight mode, constantly, that's the chaos they are living in...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pallet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
