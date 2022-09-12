OCEAN CITY — It remains to be seen if the annual September pop-up motorized event materializes next weekend, but resort officials are prepared nonetheless. For several years, a motorized special event formerly known as H2Oi popped up each late September in the resort, often with disturbing results. While the formal H2Oi even has long since moved out of the resort area to Atlantic City and other locations, the annual September pop-up motor vehicle event has continued to be a troublesome weekend in the resort although the annual rally has been tamer in recent years. Last year, arrests, citations issued and tows were down considerably from the prior year, suggesting possibly the annual pop-up rally has begun to run its course in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO