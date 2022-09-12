Read full article on original website
Related
Snag flights for as low as $39 during JetBlue’s flash sale
The deal is for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16. Travelers can leave Boston behind this fall for less money by taking advantage of JetBlue’s fall flash sale. During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can snag one-way flights good for travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16 for as low as $39. Customers must book by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Despite rescinding endorsement, Mayor Wu says she ultimately voted for Ricardo Arroyo. Here’s why.
"For me it was about positions." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have rescinded her endorsement of City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo before last week’s Democratic primary, but she says she still voted for him. The Suffolk County district attorney race was especially fraught this election. Wu endorsed Arroyo over his...
This is how much Florida has paid an aviation company to relocate ‘unauthorized aliens’
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records.
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
Comments / 3