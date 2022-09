Manchester Fire Rescue EMS Dept.

MANCHESTER — A duplex fire on Saturday night on School Street displaced two families.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMT and Manchester 8th District Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:10 p.m., where firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of one of the units.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.