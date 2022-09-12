Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
The Sanford International tees off today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th annual Sanford International tees off today at the Minnehaha Country Club. Some people who are involved with the tournament, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation’s capital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
dakotanewsnow.com
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -From the crack of dawn till evening, the Midco Aquatic Center welcomes swimmers to jump into one of their pools for fitness, fun, or a little of both. Jean Pearson makes sure everything goes smoothly. “From lap swim to fitness classes, recreational swim for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota Wheelin’ raised $12,000 for South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ presented a large check to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The $12,000 check from Dakota Wheelin’ was made possible by a fundraising event the group held on Sept. 4 at the fairgrounds called the “Dakota Wheelin 4-by-4 Showcase.”
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
dakotanewsnow.com
Love III and Harrington talk about the course and the city for the Champions Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The really cool thing about the Sanford International is that each year the field grows with lots of new young faces. Davis Love III is still a relative newcomer to the Champions Tour. But he’s made this one of the stops he wants to include in his calendar every summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
dakotanewsnow.com
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala. According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
dakotanewsnow.com
Impressive volleyball wins Thursday for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers in Class AA got 18 kills from Gabi Zachariason and went on to beat #5 Huron 3-1. It was the first loss of the season for the visiting Tigers. At SFC, Ellie Lems had 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 13th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International. O’Gorman is ruling in boys city golf after 2 round,. Volleyball highlights from O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Pierre and the Harrisburg girls soccer team hits double digits.
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 7 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Dakota Valley vs. Harrisburg volleyball
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Valley will take on Harrisburg in a volleyball match Tuesday night, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player above. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
101.9 KELO-FM
A favored word of fall is officially a word
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota Ave. and 2nd St. closed for emergency repairs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An announcement from the City of Sioux Falls says a portion of North Minnesota Avenue is closed for immediate emergency repairs. North Minnesota Avenue will be closed at Second Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure. The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break, with repairs expected to be completed by 9 p.m. this evening.
Comments / 0