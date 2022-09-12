ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

The Sanford International tees off today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th annual Sanford International tees off today at the Minnehaha Country Club. Some people who are involved with the tournament, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation’s capital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Science#World Scientific Congress
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala. According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 13th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -John Daly is glad to be back at the Sanford International. O’Gorman is ruling in boys city golf after 2 round,. Volleyball highlights from O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Pierre and the Harrisburg girls soccer team hits double digits.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

A favored word of fall is officially a word

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnesota Ave. and 2nd St. closed for emergency repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An announcement from the City of Sioux Falls says a portion of North Minnesota Avenue is closed for immediate emergency repairs. North Minnesota Avenue will be closed at Second Street, and traffic will be detoured around the closure. The City of Sioux Falls will be repairing a water main break, with repairs expected to be completed by 9 p.m. this evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy