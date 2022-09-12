BERLIN, Md. – Starting this weekend, the Old Ferry Landing Area on Assateague Island will be closed for construction. We’re told the closure, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 18th, will be in effect from the intersection of Bayberry Drive and Old Ferry Landing Roads. The closure will include vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, and the area of Old Ferry Landing will also be closed to all boat and kayak landings.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO