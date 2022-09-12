Read full article on original website
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
antigotimes.com
Help Slow The Spread Of CWD This Deer Season
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd and help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). Hunters who have their deer tested for CWD play one...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
Where Is The One Place You Can’t Ride A Moped In Wisconsin? The Answer Shouldn’t Surprise You
You can do a lot of things in Wisconsin; in fact, many find the state laws to be a little relaxed when compared to other states. But that doesn't mean that it's a lawless territory and a free for all. As so-called 'alternative modes of transportation' become popular, it's a...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
antigotimes.com
Find Public Land To Hunt This SeasonUsing DNR Online Mapping Tools
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. With millions of acres of public land available across the state, finding the perfect spot is easy using the DNR’s array of online public land mapping tools.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
wisfarmer.com
The best Wisconsin ag history ever written
I’d guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was “in the day,” whatever that day was. There are many books on the subject but none I’ve ever read (and I’ve read a lot of them) is as complete and as interesting as the four volumes of “The Round Barn...A Biography of an American Farm.”
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
antigotimes.com
Watch Out for Riders: Tips on Sharing the Road
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, approximately 100 motorcyclists are killed and more than 2,500 are injured each year in Wisconsin traffic crashes. Last September, Wisconsin saw a total of 314 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 267 injuries. This weekend, drivers may experience an increase in motorcycle traffic...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement in Wisconsin
America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin, might be best known for its dairy production, beer breweries, and the Greenbay Packers. However, this culturally-rich state has so much more to offer! Especially to retirees who are looking for a scenic, yet historic, small town to settle in! Let’s talk about the best small towns Wisconsin has to offer.
b93radio.com
Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.
@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Parking tickets and property taxes: Who is Mandela Barnes? | By Marie Graziano
September 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Mandela Barnes is the current Lt. Governor of Wisconsin and is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat against Senator Ron Johnson. Barnes is the founding member and self-described “long-time leader” of the state’s chapter of the “Working Families Party,” a national left-wing organization that supports radical ideas and politicians in America.
Out of the Way Wisconsin Vacation Spot Labeled One of America’s Best Hidden Gems
You'd think a state having one of the biggest cities in America, while also being one of the most popular tourist destinations would have a few hidden gems. Well, if you believe ParkSleepFly, The Land of Lincoln is devoid of off-the-beaten-path finds. Now depending on who you ask that may...
wpr.org
Wisconsin to build network of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles, but supply chain issues may slow transition
The automotive industry and local governments are navigating supply chain constraints while they electrify their fleets as Wisconsin prepares to build a network of charging stations statewide. In August, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation submitted its plan to the federal government for placing around 60 charging stations within 50 miles...
WEAU-TV 13
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
